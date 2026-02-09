Nguyen Thuy Trang wins gold at 2026 Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships

Nguyen Thuy Trang became the first shooter to secure a gold medal for the Vietnamese shooting team at the 2026 Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships.

Nguyen Thuy Trang earns a valuable gold medal for the Vietnam national shooting team.

“We would like to congratulate Thuy Trang on her gold medal. She competed with great composure to achieve this result. It is a highly commendable performance,” a representative of the Vietnam national shooting team’s coaching staff said from India.

Vietnam’s shooters competed with intense focus in the women’s 25m sport pistol event. Trinh Thu Vinh, Nguyen Thuy Trang, and Nguyen Thuy Dung represented Vietnam in the qualification round.

At the end of the qualifiers, Nguyen Thuy Trang scored 584 points to place third and advance to the final. Trinh Thu Vinh finished 12th with 576 points, while Nguyen Thuy Dung placed 16th with 569 points.

In the final, Thuy Trang remained calm as she steadily eliminated her rivals. In the closing series, only Thuy Trang and India’s Manu Bhaker remained. The two shooters were locked in a point-by-point duel and finished level on 35 points. However, Thuy Trang was ranked first after defeating her opponent in the decisive shoot-off, securing the gold medal for the Vietnamese shooting team.

For Thuy Trang personally, this marked her first Asian-level gold medal while competing for the national team, having previously won gold at the junior level.

Two months earlier, Nguyen Thuy Trang claimed the silver medal in the women’s 25m sport pistol individual event at the 33rd SEA Games in 2025, where the gold medalist was Trinh Thu Vinh.

Vietnam’s women’s shooting team claims the bronze medal.

In the team standings, Vietnam’s women’s pistol team added a bronze medal in the 25m sport pistol event with a total score of 1,729 points on February 9. India won the gold with 1,751 points, while Chinese Taipei took silver with 1,735 points.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan