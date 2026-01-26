Vietnam to host 2026 Southeast Asian Fencing Championships

Vietnam is set to host the 2026 Southeast Asian Fencing Championships, a move expected to provide a key competitive platform for Vietnamese fencers as well as athletes from across the region.

The arena in Quang Ninh previously hosted a national-level fencing tournament in 2025.

According to information obtained by Sai Gon Giai Phong, Vietnam has been granted hosting rights for the 2026 Southeast Asian Fencing Championships by the Southeast Asian Fencing Federation. The tournament is scheduled to take place in October this year in Quang Ninh Province.

It has been several years since Vietnam last staged an international fencing event on home soil. The most recent occasion on which Vietnamese fencers competed against regional rivals in an official international tournament at home was the 31st SEA Games in 2022, when fencing events were held at the My Dinh Indoor Athletics Palace in Hanoi. The Southeast Asian Fencing Championships is a long-running regional competition that has been organized regularly over the years.

At the 2026 championships, the organizing committee will stage a full slate of events in sabre, foil, and epee for both men and women.

At the 33rd SEA Games in 2025, fencing featured participation from five countries: Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. At that edition, the Vietnamese fencing team competed in all sabre, foil, and epee events, securing a total of three gold medals, two silver medals, and five bronze medals. Vietnam’s gold medals were won in the men’s individual epee, individual sabre, and team sabre events.

Beyond the 2026 Southeast Asian Fencing Championships, Vietnam’s fencing program is also set to contest several major international tournaments this year, including the 2026 Asian Junior Fencing Championships, the 2026 Asian Fencing Championships, the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20), and the 2026 Asian U23 Fencing Championships. The national fencing team will conduct athlete selection to form a national squad in 2026 in preparation for ASIAD 20, scheduled for September in Japan.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan