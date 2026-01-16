Vietnam drawn to face Indonesia, Singapore at 2026 ASEAN Cup

The 2026 ASEAN Cup officially kicked off with the draw ceremony hosted by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) in Indonesia on January 15.

The most prestigious football tournament for Southeast Asian national teams this year will take place from July 24 to August 26, featuring 11 teams. Nine teams qualify directly for the group stage, along with the winner of the playoff match between Brunei and Timor Leste.

The teams are divided into two groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals.

Results of the ASEAN Cup 2026 group draw

Vietnam, the defending champions, were placed in Group A with Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia and the winner of the Brunei–Timor Leste playoff; while Group B includes Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.

In the tournament’s previous 15 editions, Thailand has won seven titles, followed by Singapore with four, Vietnam with three and Malaysia with one.

Also on January 15, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) conducted the draw for the quarterfinals of the 2025–2026 AFC Women’s Champions League. The quarterfinals will be played as single-leg matches on March 28, with Ho Chi Minh City FC set to face Naegohyang WFC of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Other quarterfinal fixtures include Melbourne City (Australia) against PFC Nasaf (Uzbekistan), Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) versus Stallion Laguna FC (the Philippines), and Wuhan Jiangda WFC (China) against Suwon Women (RoK).

By Thanh Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong