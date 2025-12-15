U22 Vietnam reaches SEA Games 33 final

Coach Kim Sang-sik’s players struck twice in the final three minutes of the semifinal to secure a 2-0 victory over the Philippines’ U22 football team, booking their place in the SEA Games 33 final.

U22 Vietnam has booked a place in the SEA Games 33 final.

Vietnam’s U22 football team approached the semifinal with caution and were even forced to drop deep early on as U22 Philippines pushed their lines high in the opening minutes. As the match settled, Coach Kim Sang-sik’s players gradually found their rhythm. In the fifth minute, captain Khuat Van Khang had a clear chance from inside the goal area but failed to convert.

Despite enjoying slightly greater possession, U22 Vietnam found it difficult to break down a compact Philippine defense, which opted for a deep, numbers-heavy setup. As a result, attacking moves involving Dinh Bac and his teammates often stalled.

Large numbers of Vietnamese fans packed Rajamangala Stadium.

Vietnam raised the tempo in the final minutes of the first half. In the 21st minute, Le Viktor attempted an overhead kick that sailed over the crossbar. Shortly afterward, Dinh Bac fired from outside the penalty area, narrowly missing the target. Just before the break, another effort from Van Khang forced goalkeeper Nicholas Guimaraes into action.

Early in the second half, Coach Kim Sang-sik introduced Nguyen Thanh Nhan in place of Le Viktor, injecting fresh impetus into Vietnam’s attack. In the 54th minute, Dinh Bac set up Nguyen Xuan Bac for a first-time finish inside the box, but the ball flew over the bar. Thanh Nhan and Nguyen Minh Phuc then squandered further opportunities as Vietnam continued to press.

U22 Vietnam faces stiff resistance from U22 Philippines.

In the closing stages, U22 Vietnam pushed higher up the pitch, even though Kim Sang-sik had prepared for the possibility of extra time. That decision paid off as Dinh Bac and his teammates produced a late surge. In the 89th minute, a precise cross from Phi Hoang on the left found Van Thuan, who rose to power a header into the top corner to break the deadlock. The Rajamangala Stadium erupted in response to the crucial goal.

Le Van Thuan celebrates his goal with delight.

Moments later, in the first minute of stoppage time, Thanh Nhan struck directly from a free kick on the left flank. The ball bounced awkwardly before nestling into the net, leaving the U22 Philippines goalkeeper helpless.

The 2-0 win sends U22 Vietnam into their third final in the past four SEA Games. Coach Kim Sang-sik’s side will face the winner of the other semifinal between U22 Thailand and U22 Malaysia, scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight, with the final set to be played on December 18.

By Huu Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan