Vietnamese gymnastics sets ambitious goals for 20th Asian Games, 2028 Olympics

In early 2026, the Vietnamese gymnastics team saw changes in its coaching staff as the contract between the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation and Japanese expert Hayase Yukihiro officially expired.

Working with Vietnam since 2024, the specialist primarily coached the junior women’s team, helping build the foundation for the next generation of athletes.

However, from 2026 onward, Vietnamese gymnastics will shift its focus toward concentrated investment in key athletes to enhance performance at the international level. As a result, the federation and coaching staff have decided to make changes to the coaching lineup. The Vietnam Sports Administration and the Vietnam Gymnastics Federation are currently seeking a suitable expert to lead the team in this new phase.

The year 2026 is pivotal for the Vietnamese gymnastics team, with a focus on the Asian Games in Japan in September and, further ahead, the 2028 Olympics.

The silver medal won by Nguyen Van Khanh Phong at the 2023 Asian Games serves as motivation for the entire team to strive to maintain and improve their standing. Additionally, at the recent SEA Games 33, the team won three gold medals contributed by Nguyen Van Khanh Phong, Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien and Dinh Phuong Thanh, along with one silver medal and one bronze medal. This group of athletes is expected to continue shining.

Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien trains in preparation for the 20th Asian Games. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

According to Mr. Bui Trung Thien, Head of the Gymnastics Division at the Vietnam Sports Administration, the recent performances of Khanh Phong and Xuan Thien have been highly rated for their difficulty and, if carefully prepared, are competitive with the top athletes in Asia.

The coaching staff aims to secure a new expert within the year to improve training quality, preparing for the first international tournament in March. If the athletes perform at their best with confidence, the team could compete for medals at the Asian Games and go even further at the Olympics.

The journey ahead is challenging, but it offers a major opportunity for Vietnamese gymnastics to strengthen its standing in Asia and on the world stage.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong