SEA Games 33: Vietnam temporarily ranks third on medal tally

As of 21:30 on December 16, the Vietnamese delegation brought home 48 golds, 52 silvers and 74 bronze medals, temporarily ranking ranking third at SEA Games 33.

The Vietnamese delegation secured eight more gold medals on December 16 at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, marking one of the most successful competition days for Vietnam at the regional sporting event.

Hoang Thi Oanh brings home her third gold from SEA Games 33 and 15th SEA Games gold overall. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Vietnamese athletics once again stole the spotlight, reaffirming their status as the region’s dominant force. All eyes were on Nguyen Thi Oanh, who put on a commanding display in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, cruising to the gold in 10:13.75. It was her third gold at SEA Games 33 and 15th SEA Games gold overall, cementing her legacy as Vietnam’s athletics queen. Her teammate Doan Thu Hang finished second to secure a silver, completing a memorable one-two for Vietnam.

Joy continued as Bui Thi Kim Anh, just 19, claimed a gold in the women’s high jump with a leap of 1.86m, while Tran Thi Loan dominated the long jump with a winning mark of 6.53m. Hoang Thanh Giang added a silver in the heptathlon.

The day ended on a high note with a gold in the women’s 4x400m relay, as Vietnam powered home in 3:22.59, well clear of host Thailand.

Hoang Thi Minh Hanh, Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Nguyen Thi Hang and Nguyen Thi Ngoc claim a gold in the women’s 4x400m relay. (Photo: VNA)

Athletics finished with an outstanding return of 12 golds, 12 silvers and 11 bronzes, remaining Vietnam’s biggest medal source.

Earlier, rowing opened the day with a gold in the women’s heavyweight coxless four, kickboxing delivered two golds, women’s Mobile Legends dominated Laos 4–0 for an Esports gold, and women’s futsal edged the Philippines 1–0 to reach the final.

The host country's delegation led with 155 golds, 94 silvers, and 64 bronzes, while Indonesia ranked second with 60 golds, 71 silvers and 67 bronzes.

