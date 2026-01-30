Chances to promote Vietnamese sport through major international home events

Vietnam’s selection as host of a series of major international sporting events in 2026 is expected to unlock significant opportunities for professional development, image-building, and the growth of the sports economy.

The 2026 Southeast Asian Fencing Championships will take place in Quang Ninh in October this year.

A destination of growing stature

“We believe that the decision by Southeast Asian and Asian sports federations to choose Vietnam as a host for major competitions in 2026 is a strong vote of confidence,” a representative of the sports sector said. “Hosting tournaments of regional and continental significance demonstrates our organizational capacity and the adequacy of our infrastructure. Vietnamese sport has clearly established its standing through events we host.”

In 2026, Vietnam is expected to host a packed calendar of international competitions, including the Southeast Asian Karate Championships in Ninh Binh, the Southeast Asian Judo Championships in Bac Ninh, and the Southeast Asian Fencing Championships in Quang Ninh. Vietnam has also proposed hosting the Asian 25m short-course swimming championships in Hanoi, the Asian Shuttlecock Championships in HCMC, and the SEA V.League volleyball tournament.

Over the past two years, Vietnam has successfully staged numerous international competitions with high professional standards. These events have earned strong praise from Asian and Southeast Asian sports federations, particularly for organizational efficiency and venue quality. In 2024, the Asian Taekwondo Championships held in Da Nang attracted more than 1,000 coaches, athletes, and officials from across the continent. The Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships 2024, staged in Hanoi, brought together nearly 400 participants from various Asian countries and territories.

The 2025 Asian Muay Championships generated significant professional value when staged in Vietnam. (Photo: MUAYVN)

In 2025, Vietnam continued its hosting momentum with the 17th Southeast Asian Taekwondo Championships and Junior Championships in Khanh Hoa, the AVC Women’s Nations Cup in Dong Anh (Hanoi), and the Asian Muay Championships in Thai Nguyen, which drew nearly 400 coaches and athletes. The country also hosted the Asian Pencak Silat Championships in Ha Tinh, earning positive assessments from the Asian Pencak Silat Federation and sports authorities from participating nations.

From these high-profile tournaments, sports professionals believe Vietnam has gained a favorable platform to promote its national image and enhance its international visibility through sport.

Solid foundations for a sports economy

International sporting events hosted in Vietnam also bring clear advantages in tourism promotion and place branding. The integration of sport and tourism has proven particularly effective. The choice of Da Nang as the venue for the Asian Taekwondo Championships 2024, for instance, reflected a strategy of combining beach tourism with elite competition, generating additional revenue for the host locality.

Spectators will have more opportunities to travel to host localities by combining tourism with attendance at international sporting events. (Photo: AVC)

Similarly, organizers of the Southeast Asian Fencing Championships 2026 expect Quang Ninh, with its well-known coastal and heritage tourism attractions, to benefit from increased visitor spending as the sporting event coincides with strong travel demand.

Vietnam’s Strategy for Sports Development to 2030, with a vision to 2045, identifies the sports economy as a key pillar. The strategy emphasizes the expansion of sports services, event organization, ticketing, athlete training, sports tourism, recreational sport, consulting, athlete transfers, and other related services. It also calls for stronger inter-sectoral coordination between sport and tourism, education and training, healthcare, information and communications, and other sectors to develop integrated, multi-sector services that maximize the economic value of sports activities.

Many sports federations and associations in Vietnam are actively working to align with these objectives. Hosting international competitions not only provides home advantage and high-level competition opportunities for Vietnamese coaches and athletes, but also creates favorable conditions for the domestic sports economy to grow.

Vietnam’s hosting role at the 2024 World Teqball Championships in HCMC was widely praised by international sports administrators, further reinforcing the country’s reputation as a capable and reliable host.

Vietnam to host Asian U17 and U23 Wrestling Championships again In a continued show of confidence, the Asian Wrestling Federation has officially awarded Vietnam the hosting rights for the Asian U17 and U23 Wrestling Championships 2026, scheduled for May. The championships will take place from May 23 to 31 in Da Nang. This marks the second consecutive year Vietnam has been selected to host the continental youth wrestling event. In 2025, Vietnam successfully staged the championships in HCMC, receiving high marks from the Asian Wrestling Federation for organizational standards and competition facilities suitable for young athletes. Vietnamese young wrestlers will continue to have opportunities to compete in Asian-level tournaments on home soil in 2026. (Photo: UWW) At last year’s event, the Vietnamese team claimed notable results, including a silver medal in the women’s 53kg (U23) category won by Nguyen Thi My Linh, and bronze medals secured by Nguyen Ngoc Thi (43kg, U17), Doan Thi Thuy Dung (65kg women), and Nguyen Cong Manh (77kg Greco-Roman, U23). The tournament attracted delegations from 16 countries. Looking ahead to 2026, Vietnam’s wrestling team is optimistic that its young talents will continue to deliver strong performances. The Wrestling Department under the Sports Authority of Vietnam, together with the Vietnam Wrestling Federation, is currently developing training and selection plans for the national teams ahead of next year’s competitions. The Asian U17 and U23 Championships will serve as a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese wrestlers to accumulate competitive experience against top continental rivals. Following last year’s tournament, the coaching staff identified several promising athletes and intensified their technical investment and preparation for future events. In 2026, the U17 World Wrestling Championships are scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in July, while the U23 World Championships will take place in the United States in October.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan