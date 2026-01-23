U23 Asian Cup 2026 3rd-place playoff: Vietnam vs South Korea: Tough test ahead

After their semifinal defeat to China U23, Vietnam U23 will contest third place against South Korea U23 in a match that is expected to pose a formidable challenge for Head Coach Kim Sang-sik and his players.

Dinh Bac (No.7) and Minh Phuc are expected to shine in the third-place playoff against South Korea U23.

The defensive unit, which had served as Vietnam U23’s backbone throughout the tournament, has begun to show significant cracks following the absence of two key pillars, Ly Duc and Hieu Minh. Finding suitable replacements for the pair of center-backs is a daunting task, even though Coach Kim Sang-sik can still call on Duc Anh and Van Ha for cover.

Football expert Duong Vu Lam, former Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation, commented: “Van Ha and Duc Anh have had limited exposure in domestic professional competitions, meaning their match experience is far less extensive than that of Hieu Minh or Ly Duc. This underlines how thin Vietnam U23’s squad is, especially in defense.”

These shortcomings present Vietnam U23 with an enormous test against South Korea U23, a side boasting a well-balanced squad that is arguably even stronger than China U23, the opponent Vietnam faced in the semifinals.

Coach Kim Sang-sik is expected to deploy all available resources in the third-place playoff with a nothing-to-lose mindset. “They will also study Vietnam U23 very carefully, so it will be extremely difficult for us. Moreover, as the tournament enters its final stages, Vietnam U23 players are likely to suffer further physical decline, compounding the challenges. That is why the team must calculate every detail carefully for the match against South Korea U23. It is quite possible that, once again at this tournament, we will adopt a markedly different approach, prioritizing safety above all else,” Mr. Duong Vu Lam added.

Vietnam U23 face numerous challenges in the third-place match against South Korea U23.

In the recent semifinal, several Vietnam U23 players showed clear signs of fatigue due to the congested match schedule since the start of the competition. Some have played continuously, while the quality of opposition has risen sharply in the latter stages. As a result, the third-place playoff against South Korea U23 will be anything but an easy assignment for Coach Kim Sang-sik’s men.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 third-place playoff between Vietnam and South Korea is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. (Vietnam time) on January 23.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan