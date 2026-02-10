First-ever professional boxing regulations established

The new regulations, effective January 26, provide a comprehensive legal framework and professional management system that marks a turning point for the sport’s development in Vietnam.

Ngoc Tran (in blue) is considered one of Vietnam’s most promising boxing prospects at the moment. (Photo: ASBC)

The introduction of Vietnam’s first-ever regulations on professional boxing, effective January 26, marks a watershed moment for the sport’s growth. Accordingly, for the first time, boxing in Vietnam will operate under a comprehensive legal framework and professional management regulation designed for professional tournaments and matches, long awaited by both experts and fans.

The regulations consist of 8 chapters and 53 articles, comprehensively covering management requirements, from tournament organization and event operation to regulations on event and tournament ownership; clubs, boxers, coaches, referees, and judges; awards and dispute resolution in professional boxing.

A notable highlight is the professional boxer recognition process, with a one-year validity period from the date of issuance, aiming to ensure professional quality and transparency in competition. Specifically, the transfer of athletes is regulated in detail in professional boxing in Vietnam.

Transfers in Vietnamese professional boxing will now follow a clear framework: any move must be agreed upon by the boxer, his current club, and the new club, provided the employment contract remains valid. The regulation is expected to give athletes more flexibility in finding suitable training and competition environments, while allowing clubs to plan their rosters strategically.

At the same time, matchmakers who are seen as pivotal in ensuring high-quality bouts will face stricter standards. Only those officially recognized by the Vietnam Boxing Federation will be permitted to operate, a move aimed at guaranteeing professionalism and adherence to the sport’s rules. Matchmakers must be recognized by the Vietnam Boxing Federation, ensuring they have a thorough understanding of the rules and the ability to manage professionally.

By Nguyen Anh - Translated by Anh Quan