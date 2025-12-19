SEA Games 33: Vietnam defeat Thailand 3-2 to claim men's football gold medal

Vietnam made a impressive comeback to beat Thailand 3-2 after extra time and claim the 33rd SEA Games men's football final. This is the fourth SEA Games men's football gold medal of Vietnam.

Vietnam's U22 defender Ly Duc celebrates the team’s second goal. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam scored their third goal in extra time after they leveled 2-2 with hosts Thailand in the main 90 minutes of the 33rd SEA Games men's football final to secure the title.

This was the third time in the last four SEA Games men's football finals that Vietnam has reached. In the 2019 tournament in the Philippines and the 2022 tournament at home, the team won both after defeating Indonesia 3-0 and Thailand 1-0.

Thailand and Vietnam have met five times in the SEA Games final. Thailand won four of those matches. Meanwhile, Vietnam won 1-0 in 2022 thanks to a late header by Nham Manh Dung.

Up until tonight's men's football final, Vietnam had only won one match against Thailand at the SEA Games, but remained unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions at the U23 level.

Thailand hasn't won a gold medal in men's football at the SEA Games since 2017. They reached the final twice, losing to Vietnam 0-1 in 2022 and Indonesia 3-5 in extra time in 2023. The task for coach Thawatchai Damrong-Ongtrakul's team is even more challenging as both the women's football and women's futsal teams failed to reach the finals, ruining their plan to win four football gold medals in this SEA Games.

In the final, Vietnam kept the same lineup as the semi-final against the Philippines, while Thailand made three changes.

With the home advantage, Thailand confidently pushed forward right after the whistle. Right in the second minute, Thailand got their first shot of the game after Seksan Ratree received the ball on the right flank, cut inside before finishing over the bar.

Vietnam was not overwhelmed by the pressure at Rajamangala Stadium. The players in red confidently held possession and gradually pushed Thailand back into their half.

In the 15th minute, Thailand’s captain Seksan made a misplaced pass, but Vietnam failed to capitalise on the opportunity to create a scoring chance.

Thailand's brightest star Yotsakorn Burapha scored a beautiful goal from a free kick 25 metres out and got the host ahead in the 20th minute. This is his third goal from a free kick and seventh overall in this SEA Games.

In the 31st minute, from a quick counterattack, the ball found captain Seksan Ratree, who sprinted down the right flank before cutting in, past two Vietnam defenders and unleashed a shot from outside the box, defeating keeper Trung Kien.

After scoring two goals, Thailand continued the momentum with more scoring chances created, while Vietnam lost possession too many times.

VNA