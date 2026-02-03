Vietnam Futsal vs Indonesia Futsal: Pushing beyond the limits

Under Head Coach Diego Giustozzi, the Vietnam futsal team has been eliminated at the Asian quarterfinal stage for three consecutive editions.

That history has only sharpened the squad’s resolve to push beyond its limits as they face regional rivals Indonesia in the 2026 Asian futsal quarterfinals.

The Vietnam futsal team is determined to secure a place in the semifinals of the 2026 Asian championship. (Photo: AFC)

Over the past year, Coach Diego Giustozzi’s Vietnam side has met Indonesia—coached by Hector Souto—on two occasions. The first came in the final of the 2024 AFF Futsal Cup, when Vietnam were forced to compete with fewer than ten fully fit players and suffered a 0-2 defeat. Coach Diego Giustozzi, however, insisted that with a full-strength squad, his team would deliver a far more positive result in a rematch.

That belief was borne out at the 33rd SEA Games, where Chau Doan Phat and his teammates secured a 1-0 victory over Indonesia. The win ended a six-year winless streak against regional opponents and reignited hope among Vietnamese fans ahead of the two teams’ reunion in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Asian futsal championship.

This time around, Indonesia is rated slightly higher, buoyed by home advantage. The Indonesia Arena, with a capacity of more than 16,000, is expected to be packed with passionate supporters urging on Coach Hector Souto’s men. Coach Hector Souto himself is a major asset for the hosts, having spent more than seven years working in Vietnamese futsal. Several current Vietnam internationals—including Nguyen Thinh Phat, Nguyen Manh Dung, and Chau Doan Phat—were developed under Coach Hector Souto’s guidance, leaving him deeply familiar with their strengths and tendencies.

Indonesia’s route to the quarterfinals has been equally impressive. They remain unbeaten, scoring 11 goals with seven different players finding the net. Iqbal Rahmattulah has emerged as their most potent threat, with three goals to his name. The hosts also boast excellent physical conditioning, enabling an aggressive, high-pressing style deep in the opposition half.

As Coach Diego Giustozzi has acknowledged, Indonesia’s approach closely resembles the system he has built with Vietnam. As a result, the Argentine tactician expects a finely balanced contest, with both sides well aware of each other’s qualities. “I think the result may only be decided in the final minutes, or by a single decisive moment on the court,” he said.

While Indonesia’s lineup is expected to remain largely unchanged from the SEA Games, Vietnam’s squad has been strengthened by the return of veterans Chau Doan Phat and Tran Thai Huy—an improvement that Coach Hector Souto himself highlighted in comments to the media. Vietnam has also received a boost with key pivot Nguyen Thinh Phat fully recovered after missing the match against Thailand, alongside Duong Ngoc Linh’s return from suspension.

Ala Vu Ngoc Anh in action against Indonesia in the final of the 2024 AFF Futsal Cup - (Photo: PSSI)

Coach Diego Giustozzi remains confident. “We have all 14 players ready to compete, which is very good news,” he said. “I know Indonesia is one of the strongest teams in Asia and is accustomed to playing in front of tens of thousands of fans. But I am satisfied and fully trust my players. The key is to release the pressure and play as we have in training. The crowd will energize the hosts, but our spirit and motivation are also extremely high.”

Vietnam has already been tested in the group stage by continental heavyweights Thailand, a challenge that exposed lingering issues in finishing and defensive organization. Indonesia, by contrast, has yet to encounter an opponent of similar caliber; even when held to a draw by Iraq, they largely controlled proceedings. That experience has nonetheless given Vietnamese players valuable lessons in adaptability.

Coach Diego Giustozzi has prepared his side for every possible scenario, including penalty shootouts, while fostering a relaxed mindset and a collective determination to surpass previous limits.

Vietnam Futsal will face Indonesia Futsal at 7:00 p.m. on February 3.

By Huu Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan