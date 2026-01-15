Construction begins on Rach Chiec National Sports Complex

Ho Chi Minh City has pledged to continue accompanying investors, strengthening leadership and oversight, and swiftly resolving obstacles to ensure the smooth implementation of the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex.

The city emphasized its commitment to creating the most favorable conditions for the project to be completed lawfully, efficiently, and meaningfully, contributing to the city’s rapid and sustainable development—and, by extension, the nation’s.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex took place in Binh Trung Ward on the morning of January 15. The event was attended by senior Party leaders, including Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; former State President Truong Tan Sang; General Le Hong Anh, former Standing Member of the Secretariat; as well as numerous former city and national officials.

Regarded as a project of exceptional significance, the complex is being developed as a tribute to the 14th National Party Congress and as a demonstration of the determination of the HCMC Party Committee, local authorities, and the people to realize the city’s development aspirations in the new era.

With total investment capital exceeding VND145 trillion, the project will not function merely as a sporting venue but as a large-scale, multifunctional urban complex. The master plan integrates sports facilities with cultural programming, commercial services, civic spaces, and modern urban infrastructure. Its centerpiece is a 75,000-seat national stadium—the second largest in Vietnam and the largest in southern Vietnam—capable of hosting major domestic and international sporting competitions, festivals, concerts, and mass entertainment events.

The project is master-planned as a multifunctional complex integrating sports, culture, commercial services, public spaces, and modern urban facilities.

The complex will also encompass an indoor arena system, multipurpose training centers, specialized high-performance facilities, community spaces, and supporting service infrastructure, establishing a modern and synchronized sports-cultural ecosystem.

The project aligns closely with HCMC’s cultural and creative industries development strategy. Under the guiding vision “Culture embedded – Media amplified – Sports elevated – Tourism transformed,” the city aims to position cultural industries as a leading economic sector with a growing contribution to GRDP, while enhancing HCMC’s distinctive identity, competitiveness, and international profile. Once operational, Rach Chiec is expected to become a premier venue for national and global sporting, cultural, and entertainment events, helping nurture a nighttime economy, strengthen event-based tourism, and stimulate high-value services for decades.

Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha stressed that delivering the complex through a public-private partnership highlights the city’s evolving development mindset and aligns with Resolution No.68 of the Politburo on mobilizing private sector investment. He noted that the private economy now plays an increasingly vital role in infrastructure development, complementing State resources and improving investment efficiency.

City leaders acknowledged the close cooperation of ministries and central agencies, municipal departments, and local authorities, as well as the partnership of the business community—particularly Sun Group, the project’s strategic investor—during the preparatory stages.

Looking ahead, the workload will be demanding and expectations high. Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha called on investors to mobilize sufficient capital and technical resources, strictly comply with legal requirements, uphold construction quality and safety, ensure environmental protection, and adhere to agreed timelines so that the project may emerge as a landmark worthy of HCMC’s stature and future role.

For its part, the municipal government reaffirmed that it will continue offering active support through strengthened coordination, close supervision, and timely intervention to address implementation challenges. The city committed to providing enabling conditions so the project progresses efficiently and lawfully, generating tangible value for HCMC’s fast and sustainable development and contributing to national growth.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan