U23 Jordan expresses thankfulness to victory of U23 Vietnam

Players of U23 Jordan and U23 Vietnam celebrated recent victory of U23 Vietnam, helping both teams secure a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 AFC U23 Championship.

Members of Jordan's national under-23 football team celebrated emotionally and expressed their gratitude to Head Coach Kim Sang-sik of the Vietnam national under-23 football team and his players, whose victory helped them secure a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 AFC U23 Championship.

In the early morning of January 13 (Vietnam time), the Vietnam national under-23 football team returned to their hotel in high spirits after defeating U23 Saudi Arabia 1–0.

The win helped Coach Kim Sang-sik complete the group stage with a perfect record, confidently finishing top of Group A to advance to the quarterfinals.

At the same time, Jordan's national under-23 football team also sealed its progression with a win over the Kyrgyzstan national under-23 football team. As both teams were staying at the same hotel, Jordanian players and coaching staff encountered their Vietnamese counterparts in the hotel lobby, where they warmly shook hands and expressed their thankfulness to show their appreciation.

The victory of the Vietnam national under-23 football team will not only eliminate the host nation, the Saudi Arabia national under-23 football team, but it shall also indirectly propell Jordan national under-23 football team into second place in Group A with six points, securing their quarterfinal berth.

The friendly moment was later shared by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on its official fanpage.

U23 Jordan and U23 Vietnam share moments of celebration at the hotel.

According to the quarterfinal schedule, the Vietnam national under-23 football team will face the Group B runners-up—either the UAE national under-23 football or Syria on January 16. Meanwhile, Jordan's national under-23 football team is set for a tough test against Group B winners Japan national under-23 football team.

By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong