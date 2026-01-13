Sports

U23 Jordan expresses thankfulness to victory of U23 Vietnam

SGGPO

Players of U23 Jordan and U23 Vietnam celebrated recent victory of U23 Vietnam, helping both teams secure a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 AFC U23 Championship.

Members of Jordan's national under-23 football team celebrated emotionally and expressed their gratitude to Head Coach Kim Sang-sik of the Vietnam national under-23 football team and his players, whose victory helped them secure a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 AFC U23 Championship.

In the early morning of January 13 (Vietnam time), the Vietnam national under-23 football team returned to their hotel in high spirits after defeating U23 Saudi Arabia 1–0.

The win helped Coach Kim Sang-sik complete the group stage with a perfect record, confidently finishing top of Group A to advance to the quarterfinals.

At the same time, Jordan's national under-23 football team also sealed its progression with a win over the Kyrgyzstan national under-23 football team. As both teams were staying at the same hotel, Jordanian players and coaching staff encountered their Vietnamese counterparts in the hotel lobby, where they warmly shook hands and expressed their thankfulness to show their appreciation.

The victory of the Vietnam national under-23 football team will not only eliminate the host nation, the Saudi Arabia national under-23 football team, but it shall also indirectly propell Jordan national under-23 football team into second place in Group A with six points, securing their quarterfinal berth.

The friendly moment was later shared by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on its official fanpage.

U23 Jordan and U23 Vietnam share moments of celebration at the hotel.

According to the quarterfinal schedule, the Vietnam national under-23 football team will face the Group B runners-up—either the UAE national under-23 football or Syria on January 16. Meanwhile, Jordan's national under-23 football team is set for a tough test against Group B winners Japan national under-23 football team.

By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Jordan's national under-23 football team Head Coach Kim Sang-sik victory of U23 Vietnam quarterfinals of the 2026 AFC U23 Championship

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn