Vietnam temporarily ranks 5th at ASEAN Para Games 13

Vietnamese para athletes are actively competing to win medals at the 13th ASEAN Para Games in Thailand.

As of January 23, the Vietnamese Para Sports delegation has won a total of 77 medals, including 24 gold, 29 silver, and 24 bronze across various events, temporarily placing fifth in the medal rankings.

Today, January 24, Vietnamese para athletes in chess, athletics, swimming and weightlifting continue to compete and win additional gold medals for the national delegation.

The Vietnam Para Sports delegation is competing with high determination in Thailand. (Photo: Thai Duong)

Host nation Thailand currently leads the overall medal rankings with 109 gold, 102 silver and 82 bronze medals. Indonesia ranks second, followed by Malaysia in third place.

Vietnam Para Sports is seeking to win between 30 and 35 gold medals at the 13th ASEAN Para Games.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong