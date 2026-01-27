Vietnam Futsal vs Kuwait Futsal: A crucial first step on Asian stage

Identifying Kuwait as one of two direct rivals in the race for the two quarterfinal berths at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, Vietnam’s opening match against the West Asian side is widely viewed as an early “group final.”

The Vietnam futsal team begins its quest on the continental stage.

Vietnam has been drawn into Group B of the finals and will face Kuwait at 5 p.m. on January 27, followed by Lebanon at 1 p.m. on January 29 and Thailand at 3 p.m. on January 31. Among the three opponents, Lebanon appears the least threatening. They suffered a four-goal defeat to Vietnam in the qualifiers and sit 54th in the FIFA futsal rankings, making them the lowest-rated team in the group.

Experts agree that the two matches against Kuwait and Thailand will directly shape the qualification prospects of Chau Doan Phat and his teammates. With Thailand widely regarded as the strongest side in Group B, Head Coach Diego Giustozzi’s men are under pressure to secure at least a positive result against Kuwait in the opener in order to keep their calculations flexible for the remaining fixtures.

Kuwait is no stranger to the continental stage, having qualified for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup finals 14 times, compared with Vietnam’s eight appearances. After a disappointing 2024 campaign that ended in a group-stage exit, the Kuwaiti Futsal Federation launched a major overhaul and placed its trust in Head Coach Bruno Garcia — the tactician who famously led Vietnam to their maiden FIFA Futsal World Cup appearance in 2016.

Under Head Coach Bruno Garcia, Kuwaiti players have adopted an open, attack-minded, and effective style of play. They scored 12 goals in three qualifying matches, with veteran forward Saleh Al-Fadhel, 31, contributing four goals and emerging as the most dangerous attacking outlet.

Vietnam Futsal's Head Coach Diego Giustozzi and his counterpart Bruno Garcia of Kuwait attend a pre-tournament press conference. (Photo: CHANGSUEK)

Vietnam, meanwhile, approaches the tournament having learned sobering lessons from two pre-tournament friendly defeats to Afghanistan, particularly in defense after conceding 10 goals. Those setbacks, however, helped the coaching staff identify weaknesses and make timely adjustments. After nearly a month of preparation, the squad is now considered ready for the challenge ahead. The return of reigning Golden Ball winner Chau Doan Phat, alongside experienced veteran Tran Thai Huy, is expected to add balance and resilience to the lineup.

Vietnam currently ranks 20 places above Kuwait in the FIFA standings and defeated their opponents in two recent friendlies, winning 3–2 and 3–1 ahead of the 2026 qualifiers. Those results provide additional confidence as the team targets valuable points. Coach Diego Giustozzi has also reaffirmed his faith in the young core he has nurtured over the past year, stressing that Vietnam is on the right long-term path toward qualifying for the 2028 World Cup.

Vietnam enters the 2026 finals buoyed by strong domestic morale following the U23 team’s bronze medal at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026. VFF Vice President Tran Anh Tu has drawn inspiration from that achievement to motivate the futsal squad, urging them to carry the “Vietnamese spirit” into every match.

There is hope that Doan Phat and his teammates can hold firm in the opening game of the new year, secure a positive start, and lay solid foundations for the journey ahead.

By Huu Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan