U23 Vietnam hold their fate in their own hands ahead of Saudi Arabia clash

U23 Vietnam enter their final Group A fixture of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 with momentum firmly on their side, having claimed back-to-back victories to top the table and seize control of their own destiny.

Coach Kim Sang-sik’s men have impressed with disciplined, composed football and now stand one result away from booking a quarterfinal berth—possibly as group winners—when they take on hosts U23 Saudi Arabia late on January 12.

Vietnam only need a draw to seal their place in the quarterfinals.

Vietnam’s convincing triumphs over opponents with contrasting football cultures showcased both tactical maturity and psychological poise. Yet the difficulty level continues to rise. The final hurdle of the group stage sees Dinh Bac and his teammates facing the tournament hosts, who remain formidable despite their surprising defeat to Jordan on Matchday Two.

Saudi Arabia’s fast, physical style—as well as the advantages of playing at home—underscore the need for caution. Fatigue management has become a priority as Vietnam prepare for their third match in seven days, with the coaching staff placing special emphasis on recovery.

Still, Vietnam’s performances thus far have been strong enough to command respect. The defensive structure has been notably solid, complemented by tight coordination between the lines and a clinical edge in the attacking third. With VAR in place, concerns over officiating have eased, bolstering confidence that a draw—or victory—would be enough to secure top spot and potentially avoid tournament heavyweight Japan in the next round.

Competition regulations rank teams by points, then head-to-head results among tied sides, total goal difference, goals scored, fair-play points, and ultimately a draw.

The buildup to tonight’s decisive fixture has been intensified by the arrival of Vietnam Football Federation President Tran Quoc Tuan, who visited the squad on January 11 to offer encouragement. The team also received a timely boost with the return of forward Nguyen Thanh Nhan, who resumed full-contact training.

Tonight’s matchup will take place at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium—Vietnam’s first outing at the venue and under a late kickoff—while the hosts have already played two matches there. Coach Kim Sang-sik and his staff have nevertheless prepared contingency plans to adapt quickly to pitch conditions and weather.

Speaking ahead of the session, midfielder Nguyen Phi Hoang affirmed the squad’s readiness: “Saudi Arabia is a very strong host nation. We’ve studied them closely and know we must remain fully focused and maintain the highest level of competitive spirit.”

Phi Hoang highlighted Saudi Arabia’s attacking attributes as a key threat: “Their forwards are extremely fast, skillful, and technical. The coaching staff has asked us to pay special attention to the flanks and minimize their strengths. Physically, I feel great, and the entire team is concentrated and determined for this crucial match.”

The group finale between Vietnam and Saudi Arabia kicks off at 11:30 p.m. tonight (Vietnam time), simultaneously with Jordan’s meeting with Kyrgyzstan—two matches that will determine the quarterfinal cast from Group A.

By Quoc Cuong, Cao Tuong – Translated by Thuy Doan