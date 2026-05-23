Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visits pediatric patients in Ho Chi Minh City

On May 22, ahead of International Children’s Day on June 1 and the 2026 Action Month for Children, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan paid a gift-offering visit to pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital 1.
The Vice President, who also serves as Chairwoman of the Vietnam Children’s Fund Sponsorship Council, was accompanied by a delegation that included Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc.
During the visit, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with and encouraged child patients and their families receiving treatment at the hospital’s Cardiovascular Center. She also presented 300 gift packages worth a total of VND600 million (approximately US$23,500) to the pediatric patients.
On this occasion, the Vice President praised the dedication and efforts of the hospital’s doctors and medical staff in caring for children in the Southern region. She emphasized that children are the future of the country and therefore deserve comprehensive care, protection and support.
She also called on the hospital to continue improving the quality of medical examination and treatment, strengthen preventive healthcare, apply advanced science and technology, and enhance professional expertise to improve treatment effectiveness, reduce complications and lower costs for patients.