Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visits pediatric patients in Ho Chi Minh City

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited and presented gifts to pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital 1 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22.

On May 22, ahead of International Children’s Day on June 1 and the 2026 Action Month for Children, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan paid a gift-offering visit to pediatric patients at Children’s Hospital 1.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visits children with heart disease at Children’s Hospital 1 on May 22.

The Vice President, who also serves as Chairwoman of the Vietnam Children’s Fund Sponsorship Council, was accompanied by a delegation that included Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and her delegation visit Children’s Hospital 1 on the afternoon of May 22.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets young heart patients during a visit to Children’s Hospital 1 on May 22.

During the visit, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with and encouraged child patients and their families receiving treatment at the hospital’s Cardiovascular Center. She also presented 300 gift packages worth a total of VND600 million (approximately US$23,500) to the pediatric patients.

On this occasion, the Vice President praised the dedication and efforts of the hospital’s doctors and medical staff in caring for children in the Southern region. She emphasized that children are the future of the country and therefore deserve comprehensive care, protection and support.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and her delegation warmly inquire doctors and medical staff of Children’s Hospital 1.

She also called on the hospital to continue improving the quality of medical examination and treatment, strengthen preventive healthcare, apply advanced science and technology, and enhance professional expertise to improve treatment effectiveness, reduce complications and lower costs for patients.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong