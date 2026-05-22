HCMC holds gathering for Muslim community ahead of Raya Idil Adha 1447

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a gathering with representatives of the city’s Muslim community, mosques, smaller prayer facilities, and areas with large Muslim populations to mark the Raya Idil Adha Festival (Festival of Sacrifice) of the Islamic calendar year 1447, corresponding to 2026 in the Gregorian calendar, on the afternoon of May 22.
The event was chaired by Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.
Speaking at the gathering, Mr. Mohamed Zakir-Husain, Deputy Head of the Standing Board of the Representative Committee of the Muslim Community in HCMC, expressed appreciation for the attention and support provided by Party and State leaders as well as city authorities at all levels. He said these efforts had created favorable conditions for Muslim residents to practice their faith, renovate mosques, organize major religious celebrations, and fulfill religious obligations in accordance with Vietnamese law.
He noted that the close and respectful relationship between local authorities and the Muslim community in HCMC had continued to strengthen, reflecting Vietnam’s consistent policy of safeguarding freedom of belief and religion while promoting national unity.
Addressing the event, Mr. Pham Minh Tuan emphasized that this year’s Raya Idil Adha celebration took place at a time when residents of HCMC and the country were celebrating the success of the 14th National Party Congress, opening a new era for Vietnam.
He added that the city’s socio-economic achievements in recent years had been made possible through the collective efforts and solidarity of all sectors of society, including the Muslim community in HCMC.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC also expressed gratitude for the Muslim community’s contributions and voiced confidence that Muslim dignitaries, religious officials, and followers would continue to effectively implement the Party’s guidelines and State policies on ethnic and religious affairs.
City officials encouraged the Muslim community to actively participate in social welfare programs and continue contributing to socio-economic development, national defense and security, and the strengthening of the great national solidarity bloc.