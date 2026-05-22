HCMC removes obstacles for key interregional connectivity transport projects

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh chaired a meeting to review the implementation progress of major transport infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing regional and interprovincial connectivity on May 21.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, leaders of relevant departments and agencies reported on the implementation progress of key transport infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening regional and interprovincial connectivity; the allocation of medium-term public investment capital for the 2026–2030 period; compensation, support, and resettlement work; the preparation and appraisal of feasibility study reports; the implementation of transit-oriented development (TOD) land areas and land plots designated for BT contract payments; as well as the progress of zoning plans serving the city’s strategic transport projects.

According to the report, Ho Chi Minh City is implementing numerous large-scale transport infrastructure projects with high regional connectivity significance. Among them, the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project is being accelerated and is expected to be completed in 2026. Several component projects have completed compensation, support, and resettlement work, with construction progress exceeding 60 percent.

Regarding the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway project, localities and relevant agencies are focusing on completing site clearance work and preparing for the commencement of key components, with the goal of completing the project in 2027.

Delegates at the meeting assessed that investment in an interregional transport connectivity system holds particularly important significance in expanding new development space for Ho Chi Minh City, strengthening regional linkages within the Southeast region, addressing infrastructure bottlenecks, and creating momentum for socio-economic development.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh emphasized that key interregional and interprovincial transport projects play a particularly important role in Ho Chi Minh City’s new-phase development orientation for urban space, logistics, industry, services, and regional economic connectivity.

He requested relevant agencies to continue promoting a strong sense of responsibility, proactively strengthen coordination, and focus on resolving difficulties related to investment procedures, site clearance, planning, investment priority sequencing, and capital sources in order to ensure implementation progress for ongoing and planned projects, as well as PPP investor-attraction projects for key transport infrastructure works connecting Ho Chi Minh City with neighboring regions and provinces.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council requested the Economic and Budgetary Committee of the City People’s Council to further strengthen oversight of project implementation and promptly recommend and propose solutions to remove obstacles in order to accelerate investment progress, thereby contributing to the development of a modern and synchronized transport infrastructure system that will serve as a driving force for the rapid and sustainable development of the city and the entire Southern Key Economic Region.

By Cam Nuong, Chau Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh