Vessels urged to take proactive measures in response to typhoon Fengshen

Local authorities and border guard forces across Central coastal provinces are urgently implementing response measures for typhoon No. 12 (Fengshen), calling on all fishing vessels to seek safe shelters ahead of high waves and strong winds.

As of October 21, Hue City authorities have reviewed and updated its emergency response plans for 10,132 households with a total of 32,697 residents, focusing on coastal, lagoon and low-lying areas prone to landslides and flooding to ensure public safety ahead of the typhoon, which is forecast make landfall and trigger heavy rains.

Border guard forces have fired storm warning flares for typhoon No. 12 and used loudspeakers to alert fishermen and vessels at anchor to proactively take safety measures. All fishing boats in Hue City have now taken shelter at safe anchorage points.

Hue City border guards help fishermen anchor fishing boats ahead of storm No. 12 landfall.

To respond to typhoon No. 12 and torrential rainfall, the Hue City Party Standing Committee has issued an urgent directive requiring local agencies and officials to closely monitor storm and flood developments. Party members and local leaders are instructed to be present in their assigned areas to oversee and coordinate preparedness efforts.

Hue City Border Guard requires boat owners to proactively respond to storm No. 12.

In Quang Ngai Province, Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hoang Giang has signed an emergency directive focusing on storm response and the prevention of flooding, landslides and flash floods. The directive requires all vessels to complete sheltering operations before 3 p.m. on October 21.

The Quang Ngai Provincial Border Guard Command has been tasked with compiling a full list of fishing vessels operating in dangerous zones, submitting daily reports to provincial authorities, and guiding boats and fish cages to secure anchorage locations.

Boats are securely moored to prevent collisions during the storm. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Trang)

Vessels anchor at Tinh Hoa Port, Dong Son Commune, Quang Ngai Province to avoid the typhoon.

All marine activities remain suspended until stable weather conditions are reported by the Quang Ngai Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station. These include passenger transport services on the Sa Ky–Ly Son and Dao Lon–Dao Be routes.

Authorities have also urged owners of aquaculture cages and rafts on rivers and at sea, especially around Ly Son Island, to move their structures to safe locations by 4 p.m. on October 21.

Basket boats have been moved ashore by local residents along the coast of Van Tuong Commune, Quang Ngai Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Trang)

Localities are intensifying inspections and developing detailed response scenarios for potential flooding on rivers such as the Tra Cau, Ve, Phuoc Giang and Tra Bong where levels may exceed alert level 3, as well as for landslides and flash floods in mountainous areas. These plans must be submitted to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment by October 23 for monitoring and direction.

Warning signs have been placed at dangerous areas.

To bolster preparedness efforts, the Quang Ngai Provincial Border Guard Command has mobilized over 300 officers and soldiers, eight vessels and canoes, and dozens of military vehicles, standing ready to carry out search and rescue missions and evacuate residents from low-lying and landslide-prone areas in case that conditions worsen.

Military units are ready for disaster response.

By Van Thang, Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong