Typhoon No.12 may make landfall in Central Vietnam

As of midday October 21, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting updated its outlook for typhoon No. 12, indicating that the storm could make landfall over the areas between Da Nang and Quang Ngai.

Based on the latest data, the storm’s center is forecast to move inland across the Da Nang–Quang Ngai area before weakening into a tropical depression. Earlier projections indicated the storm might downgrade to a tropical depression prior to landfall.

At 10 a.m. on October 21, the storm’s center was located near latitude 17.8 degrees North latitude and longitude 112.4 degrees East longitude, about 125 kilometers north of the Paracel Islands. Maximum sustained winds near the center remain at 75–102 kilometers per hour (equivalent to force 9–10), with gusts up to category 12. The storm is currently moving southwest at a maximum speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

img-3803-7949-9355.jpeg
The map of the storm center and the forecasted track was updated by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting at 11 a.m. on October 21.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that over the next 24 to 48 hours, the typhoon would continue moving southwest at 10–15 kilometers per hour, maintaining wind speeds at category 8 with gusts up to category 10.

From October 22 through the morning of October 23, the storm is expected to move southwestward across the areas between Da Nang and Quang Ngai, then will weaken into a tropical depression and a low-pressure area respectively.

Meteorologists continue to warn of the potential for very heavy and prolonged rainfall across the Central region through the end of October under impacts of the storm’s circulation interacted with a cold air mass, easterly winds and local terrain effects. Heavy, widespread rainfall is likely across areas from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai from the night of October 22 through October 27.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

