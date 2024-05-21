Various streets in HCMC submerged due to rainwater

A 20-minute widespread torrential rain poured down in Ho Chi Minh City during rush hour in the evening of May 20, partially submerging various streets.

Torrential rain causes flooding in various streets in Thu Duc City. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Vehicles moved very slowly and queued in line through streets of Tran Hung Dao Nguyen Trai, Nguyen Van Cu, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Cach Mang Thang Tam (August Revolution), Vo Van Kiet and so on.



The traffic congestion was recorded at Saigon River Tunnel; streets in Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City; Binh Phuoc Intersection Overpass; District 7.

According to the Southern region Meteorological and Hydrorological Station, rainfall will increase in both intensity and frequency in the upcoming period. Heavy rains can cause flooding in many districts in the city.

Meteorological experts reported that a significant rainfall event occurred in Thu Duc City and several other areas in HCMC on the morning of May 20 under the impact of moderate-intensify southwestern monsoon in combination with intense heat resulting in thundery rains.

It is forecast that rainfall intensity in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will continue to rise tonight.

Throughout May 20, thunderstorms with scattered showers hit several places in the Central and Central Highlands regions.

By Quoc Hung, Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong