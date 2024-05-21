Weather

Various streets in HCMC submerged due to rainwater

SGGP

A 20-minute widespread torrential rain poured down in Ho Chi Minh City during rush hour in the evening of May 20, partially submerging various streets.

z5443540724160-657c0d320f7d9587a4945f60c8f5c712-3461.jpg.jpg
Torrential rain causes flooding in various streets in Thu Duc City. (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Vehicles moved very slowly and queued in line through streets of Tran Hung Dao Nguyen Trai, Nguyen Van Cu, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Cach Mang Thang Tam (August Revolution), Vo Van Kiet and so on.

The traffic congestion was recorded at Saigon River Tunnel; streets in Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City; Binh Phuoc Intersection Overpass; District 7.

According to the Southern region Meteorological and Hydrorological Station, rainfall will increase in both intensity and frequency in the upcoming period. Heavy rains can cause flooding in many districts in the city.

Meteorological experts reported that a significant rainfall event occurred in Thu Duc City and several other areas in HCMC on the morning of May 20 under the impact of moderate-intensify southwestern monsoon in combination with intense heat resulting in thundery rains.

img-9305-1028.jpeg.jpg﻿

It is forecast that rainfall intensity in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will continue to rise tonight.

Throughout May 20, thunderstorms with scattered showers hit several places in the Central and Central Highlands regions.

By Quoc Hung, Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

rainwater traffic congestion Heavy rain

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn