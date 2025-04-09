Various sports activities respond grand national celebrations in HCMC

In response to the coming grand national celebrations, Ho Chi Minh City has been launching a series of large-scale sports events.

In response to the campaign “All people exercise following the example of great President Ho Chi Minh” and major public holidays in 2025, especially the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 –2025), Ho Chi Minh City has been launching a series of large-scale sports events.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan stated that the city's sports sector has been actively promoting activities and events before, during and after the significant milestones.

A series of events have been introduced to the public, serving both as an effective method to promote the city’s sports initiatives and as a vibrant platform for cultural exchange, connection and community engagement.

Particularly, in March, Ho Chi Minh City organized various community sports activities to encourage residents to get active and improve their health.

Among them, the Olympic Run Day for Public Health attracted nearly 5,000 participants in the city center and thousands more across local departments, districts and Thu Duc City.

The "Run To Live 2025" race was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports also collaborated with various units to host large-scale events such as the "Run To Live" race in partnership with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the HTV Cup Cycling Tournament in coordination with HTV Television, and a specialized scientific seminar entitled “Ho Chi Minh City Sports: Building a Sports Economy – Embracing Technology – Reaching Global Heights”.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports is producing a documentary film to highlight the development of Ho Chi Minh City’s sports sector and is actively organizing national and international championship tournaments and so on.

According to him, the sports events not only attract strong community participation but also help promote a healthy lifestyle, creating opportunities for residents to connect and spread an active spirit.

This serves as a foundation for Ho Chi Minh City to continue affirming its pioneering role in community sports movements and sustainable development.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong