Various places in North see rains after hot consecutive days

The capital city of Hanoi and some Northern places experienced rains on June 23 afternoon, cooling off the heat after hot consecutive days.

Other provinces and cities such as Son La, Dien Bien, Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam along with the Central Highlands region have also seen rains.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting indicated that moderate to heavy rains will start on June 24 and get intense by June 26 in these areas.

A tropical low pressure zone is unlikely to turn into a storm in the northern waters of the East Sea. Hence, southwest monsoon-triggered rains will reduce gradually.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

