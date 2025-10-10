Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam receives record-breaking wooden artwork

The Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi on October 10 received the wooden artwork titled “Vinh Quy Bai To”.

The Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi receives the wooden artwork titled “Vinh Quy Bai To” (returning home to pay thanks to ancestors after achieving academic honors). (Photo: SGGP)

The painting is presented by the Hanoi Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the capital.

The artwork has been respectfully placed in the Front Hall of the Thai Hoc area, the central space of the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex).

The wooden carving titled “Vinh Quy Bai To” (returning home to pay thanks to ancestors after achieving academic honors) holds two Vietnamese records. It is recognized as the largest single-piece handcrafted wooden relief in Vietnam and features the highest number of characters depicted in a wooden artwork in the country.

This unique artwork embodies the spirit of honoring the Vietnamese tradition of valuing education and the profound respect for teachers.

Crafted from rare rosewood, the piece measures 8.33 meters in length, 1.7 meters in width, and 16 centimeters in thickness. It was created by artisan Bui Trong Lang and his team.

Ms. Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, together with other delegates, take part in the ceremonial handover of the artwork. (Photo: SGGP)

Artisan Bui Trong Lang (Photo: SGGP)

The carving vividly depicts the scholarly journey of the ancients—from studying under the tutelage of a teacher to taking the examinations, achieving academic success, and finally being granted royal favor to return home in the “Vinh Quy Bai To” ceremony.

Intricately carved from a single solid block of wood, the artwork captures a vibrant, festive atmosphere. The details are elaborately carved, recreating a bustling festival atmosphere and familiar scenery in Ngo Mon Gate, Thai Hoa Palace, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, Khue Van Pavilion, village gates, banyan trees, communal wells, and traditional village courtyards.

According to representatives from the Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex), the placement of the artwork in the Thai Hoc Hall holds profound symbolic meaning. It enriches the exhibition space and offers the public, especially younger generations, an opportunity to better understand and take pride in Vietnam’s tradition of learning, devotion to the nation, and the enduring Vietnamese tradition of “When drinking water, remember its source.”

“Vinh Quy Bai To” is not only a remarkable work of art but also a powerful symbol of Vietnamese intellect. It continues the legacy of Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam in preserving and promoting cultural values, encouraging education, and honoring the nation’s scholars.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh