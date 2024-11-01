US businesses want to promote cooperation on artificial intelligence with HCMC

Experts and investors from HCMC and the US discussed business cooperation and investment opportunities in the southern economic hub of Vietnam at the 2024 HCMC - US Autumn Forum which took place in New York.

At the 2024 HCMC - U.S. Autumn Forum (Photo: SGGP)

During his official visit to the US, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and his delegation attended a discussion, as part of the 2024 HCMC - U.S. Autumn Forum, themed “Attracting investment in HCMC” and “Way of approaching and strategies of American businesses”.

Many proposals for cooperation with HCMC

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai presented the goals, orientations, and policies to attract investment in the city as well as projects calling for investment.

According to Founder and CEO of SquaredFinancial Philippe Ghane now is the best time for HCMC to start the construction of an Asian financial center due to its special and new factors to attract investment and new product types of the global financial market.

The US’ enterprises are also interested in investing in data centers in Vietnam training high-tech human resources, and strengthening cooperation with HCMC.

Co-founder and CEO of Evolution Data Center, a specialist data center platform developer in Southeast Asia, Darren Webb said that the group had a meeting with HCMC to discuss the construction of a data center in the city.

In the new era of digital transformation and digitization, data centers are crucial for the development of digital infrastructure. Experts believe that building an intelligent digital transformation center is essential. At first, Vietnam needs to determine what model it wants to adopt in the digital economy and digital transformation, to issue the right decisions for building a digital center, noted.

Michael Fernandez, Business Development Director at AMD, an American multinational corporation and fabless semiconductor company, said that AI research and application is one of AMD's strengths. The company hoped to cooperate with HCMC to integrate AI into education.

The business wants to cooperate with HCMC High-Tech Park and the software center to accompany the city in its digital transformation and application of science and technology, and new technologies.

HCMC gets ready to accompany businesses

Chairman of the People's Committee of the city, Phan Van Mai speaks at the 2024 HCMC - US Autumn Forum. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2024 HCMC - US Autumn Forumm, Chairman of the People's Committee of the city, Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the results of the forum to help the southern metropolis better fulfill its pioneering role and contributing to promoting Vietnam's international integration and carrying out contents within the frameworks of the Vietnam- US cooperation.

The HCMC’s Chairman expressed his sincere thanks to the participants for their opinions which would help the city perform its roles and implement goals more effectively, especially the opinions of experts on building the International Financial Center, a digital center, digital transformation, and the application of artificial intelligence development in HCMC.

He affirmed that the city would connect with experts and investors for further advice, helping the southern economic hub identify key areas that can be effectively implemented in the coming time.

Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, Phan Van Mai (2nd, L) attends the 2024 HCMC - US Autumn Forum. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC hoped to welcome and accompany investors from the US and countries around the world who come to the city and invest in areas that the city promotes for investment. The city also wished to organize the annual forum in the future.

At the forum, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee handed over a memorandum of understanding to US companies interested in investing in projects in the city. Agencies and businesses of the city also signed memorandums of cooperation with American businesses to implement projects in the city, including the construction of a large-scale data center to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with a capacity of 250M, establishment of a new generation science library, an export contract of Hera drones invented, designed, and manufactured entirely by Real-time Robotics in Vietnam signed by RealTime Robotics Inc. and RMUS Inc. of the US.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh