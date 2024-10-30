HCMC hopes US experts share experience for its development

A delegation of HCMC led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai arrived in New York to begin a working visit to the United States on October 29 (local times).

At the roundtable conference (Photo: SGGP)

The business trip is part of the 2024 HCMC - U.S. Autumn Forum which takes place in San Francisco, New York, and Boston from October 25 to November 02.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai and his delegation attended a roundtable conference on the development orientation of the city held in New York City. The conference saw the participation of leading experts from major corporations and investment funds in the United States.

In his opening speech, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee hoped US experts would share solutions for the development of HCMC. He affirmed that the city’s leadership would do its utmost to turn them into the value contributing to the development of HCMC.

At the conference, US experts discussed various topics with the HCMC delegation, focusing on allocating resources, attracting investors and talents to the city. The goal of attracting "brain power" and quality human resources received particular attention from the experts.

Specialists also shared measures for adapting the global value chains and solutions for the urban development model associated with Transit-oriented development (TOD) that HCMC is currently implementing.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Board advisor at RKTech Corp, Sam Van said that HCMC not only attracts Vietnamese expatriates but also talented individuals from other countries, and offers policies to make Vietnam to become their second home.

Co-founder at The Well Network Mark Nguyen highly appreciated the significant potential and creativity of young Vietnamese people in startups in new fields and adapting to the shifts in global value chains. These emerging sectors are less dependent on the tariff barriers of traditional exports, such as seafood and footwear. The expert suggested that HCMC should strongly develop this area to capitalize on new market trends.

Meanwhile, Dr Huynh The Du, a co-lecturer and program manager at Indiana University in the US said that HCMC must implement “pull and push” strategies to develop TOD.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai acknowledged the opinions and suggestions of experts, affirming that the city’s pioneering mission is continuing to develop. The experts' opinions and suggestions would assist the city in repositioning itself.

According to the HCMC’s Chairman, after one year of elevating the Vietnam-U.S. relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, there are many new issues that the city needs to study thoroughly to contribute more effectively. Therefore, the city aims to promote trade and investment cooperation.

He emphasized that the southern metropolis will examine solutions to continue connecting and receiving initiatives and suggestions from US experts to support the city’s development.

He also hoped to connect with external resources and directly attract certain resources to the city and affirmed that the city would study how to create an environment and policies, as well as specific projects and programs to effectively attract resources.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh