NA Deputies delegation congratulates HCMC police on People’s Public Security Day

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly Deputies this morning visited and extended congratulations to the city police on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Forces Traditional Day (August 19, 1945 –2025).

On behalf of the delegation, member of the Communist Party Central Committee and head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly Deputies Mr. Nguyen Van Loi conveyed his best wishes to all officers and soldiers of the municipal police force, reviewed the proud history of the People’s Public Security since its establishment during the pivotal moment of the August 1945 Revolution.

Over the past eight decades, the force has stood side-by-side with the people through wars of resistance and during the national construction and defense.

Throughout this journey, the People’s Public Security has achieved countless victories, embodying a spirit of dedication to the people and a readiness to make the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard peace for the nation and the lives of its citizens.

In particular, over the past 50 years since the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country, the Ho Chi Minh City Police have made significant contributions to the security and development of the city.

Ho Chi Minh City’s National Assembly Deputies delegation presents flowers to congratulate the Ho Chi Minh City Police.

The head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly Deputies expressed his sincere appreciation for the close and effective cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City Police and the city’s National Assembly Deputies delegation in carrying out assigned tasks.

He commended the municipal police for their continuous efforts to consolidate, innovate and strengthen their operations, as well as for building the image of police officers who are close to the people and devoted to public service.

Mr. Nguyen Van Loi particularly praised the effective implementation of various initiatives, including Project 06, which has improved the speed, convenience and practicality of public services.

Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies delegation visits and congratulates the city’s police.

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Forces Traditional Day (August 19, 1945 –August 19, 2025), the head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly Deputies extended his best wishes for good health to the leaders and all officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, encouraged them to uphold their heroic tradition and fulfill every mission assigned by the Party, the State and the people.

Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the municipal Public Security Department (third from right) presents a commemorative gift to the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies delegation.

On behalf of the Party Committee, the Board of Directors and all officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Director of the municipal Public Security Department expressed his honor and happiness for the visit of the city’s National Assembly deputies delegation.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security opened an exhibition and launched the campaign advancing the application of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation in police work; as well as key tasks for political security and public order in the city, according to Lieutenant General Mai Hoang.

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the exhibition.

Lieutenant General Mai Hoang reported that in the first seven months of 2025, the security and order situation in Ho Chi Minh City remained stable, with a decline in crimes affecting public order compared to the same period in 2024.

He noted that 168 police units across the city have been assigned to independently address administrative procedures at 168 wards, communes and special administrative zones, which brings convenience and satisfaction for citizens.

The Ho Chi Minh City Police will continue to advance administrative reforms and improve service efficiency, aiming to be closer to the people, more engaged with the community, and more effective in the public service.

Lieutenant General Mai Hoang affirmed the Ho Chi Minh City Police determined to remain united, innovative, dedicated, and committed to safeguarding the peace and happiness of the people, always living up to the trust and expectations of the Party, the State and the public.

The Director of the municipal Public Security Department thanked the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies delegation for its support, attention and encouragement, describing it as a significant motivation for the police force to continue fulfilling all assigned duties with excellence.

Related News Thousands of spectators gather in Hoan Kiem Lake to watch police force parade longform

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong