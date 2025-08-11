HCMC seeks contributions from retired leaders on draft political report

The Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee convened a conference to seek contributions from senior and retired city leaders on the draft political report for the HCMC Party Committee’s first congress for the 2025–2030 term.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Communist Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front presided over the conference on the morning of August 11.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In the opening remark, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi informed the preparation process for the congress’s documents, including the political report to be presented at the first Ho Chi Minh City Party congress for the 2025–2030 tenure.

According to him, in order to successfully organize the first Ho Chi Minh City Party congress, alongside personnel preparations, the preparation of congress documents must be carried out meticulously and thoroughly.

He also noted that as the core document, the political report must deliver a precise, truthful, objective and comprehensive evaluation of the circumstances and the outcomes of implementing the Resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City Party congress for the 2020–2025 term.

The report must also clearly outline strengths, weaknesses and particularly the subjective causes and draw lessons that are profound, practical and comprehensive, along with setting out goals, tasks and solutions that reflect local realities and are highly feasible, ensuring effective execution in the coming term.

Mr.Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Politburo member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee gives his comments. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi stressed that the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee has given priority to promoting dialogue and gathering feedback on the draft documents.

In particular, contributions from senior officials, retired leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, experts, scholars, heads of press and media agencies, social organizations and professional associations play a crucial role, thereby ensuring the political report with objectivity and comprehensiveness, and putting forward integrated, practical solutions to effectively address the requirements of the current situation.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi greets senior leaders and retired officials of Ho Chi Minh City residing in the city. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi affirmed that the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee highly values and wants to seek attentive care and the insightful, responsible and experience-rich contributions from senior leaders and retired officials residing in the city in building and advancing the city’s development.

This includes the contributions on the congress theme; assessments of the implementation of the Resolution of the 2020–2025 Ho Chi Minh City Party congress; and views, objectives and tasks for the city’s development in the 2025–2030 period, with a vision toward 2045.



>>>There are some photos from the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

By Van Minh, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong