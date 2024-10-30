HCMC People's Committee Chairman invites US enterprises to collaborate with city

As a part of the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City – United States Fall Forum, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City had a working session with Principal and Managing Director of Vietnam at the Asia Group Nguyen Manh Hung on October 30.

Overview of the working session

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation, led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai.

As disclosed by Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, the unit is operating in the fields of investment and connecting US businesses and other countries having investment opportunities in Vietnam and several Asian countries.

Representatives from the Asia Group also expressed a desire to discuss with Ho Chi Minh City leaders about investment connection opportunities between countries and Ho Chi Minh City in fields of trade, pharmaceuticals, real estate and credit.

They hoped to connect US businesses and some Asian countries to invest in Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai indicated that The Asia Group is a potential partner for the city.

Ho Chi Minh City is looking forward to cooperating with the Asia Group in strategic consulting, improving the investment environment and attracting investment, especially large investments in new fields.

Chairman Phan Van Mai affirmed that the city is a promising market with a huge demand for investment funds.

Ho Chi Minh City will become a hub for high-tech development, with needs in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure and information technology infrastructure. Additionally, the city is also a center for start-up business development to provide an investment market for businesses and large investment funds.

He expressed a desire to welcome the Asia Group and other businesses and investment funds to Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the working session.

On the same day, the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City attended a round-table discussion under the theme “Vietnam-US policy”, with a participation of Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Here, experts focused on discussing experiences in attracting investment from various countries, primarily the United States; experiences in accessing the US market; and attracting resources from overseas Vietnamese to develop Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee informed that Ho Chi Minh City has played a leading role in implementing strategic cooperation between Vietnam and the United States. Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City's leaders will be likely to facilitate businesses to engage more actively and effectively in cooperative fields between the two sides.

Additionally, HCMC is developing supported policies for businesses, especially for the city’s investors from the United States and other countries.

Chairman Phan Van Mai strongly affirmed that the city authority will always accompany with businesses as well as desire for collaboration from diplomatic agencies and experts from the United States to assist Ho Chi Minh City and businesses in investment and development in the upcoming time.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong