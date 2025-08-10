Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space debuts at Metro Line No. 1 Station

Thu Duc Station is the first of the 14 stations along Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien) to host a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

As of August 9, Thu Duc Ward People’s Committee and Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line No. 1 Company Limited held a signing ceremony to cooperate in promoting and developing culture, tourism, commerce, and services related to the operation of Metro Line No. 1 stations in Thu Duc Ward in 2025.

Among attendees were Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The Thu Duc Ward Youth Union and the Youth Union of Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line No. 1 Company Limited also signed a cooperation agreement to develop Ho Chi Minh Cultural Spaces at metro stations within the ward.

The Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at Thu Duc Station was inaugurated as part of the signing program. Thu Duc Station is the first of the 14 stations along Metro Line No. 1 to feature a Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

Chairwoman of the Thu Duc Ward People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Mai Trinh stated that Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) is not only a key transportation project but also an opportunity for Thu Duc Ward to reshape its urban space, boost socio-economic development, promote cultural values, specially enhancing tourism as well as commerce and services in the areas surrounding the stations.

Both sides desired to gradually optimize the benefits of Metro Line No. 1 operations, paired with the efforts of promoting Thu Duc Ward’s image, traditional cultural values and existing resources.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong visits the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at Thu Duc metro station.

At the same time, they seek to boost tourism and domestic consumption through the public transportation system, encourage cashless payments, and contribute to the local economic, cultural, and social development, building a steadily more prosperous Thu Duc Ward.

At the signing ceremony, Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line No. 1 Company Limited presented 600 metro tickets to disadvantaged students in Thu Duc Ward.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong