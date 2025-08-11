Ho Chi Minh City, Netherlands boost cooperation across multiple sectors

At the end of his tenure, Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City Daniel Stork was formally bid farewell by the Chairman of the City People’s Committee.

As of August 11, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee met Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City Daniel Stork.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) and Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City Daniel Stork (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc noted that since 2021, Mr. Daniel Stork’s tenure has been marked by a meaningful and positive contribution to the bilateral relationship between the Netherlands and Ho Chi Minh City.

Throughout his tenure, Mr. Daniel Stork coordinated and facilitated official visits by Ho Chi Minh City leaders to the Netherlands, as well as working visits by Dutch government and local officials to Ho Chi Minh City.

He also connected the city with Dutch businesses and investors, arranging delegations of Dutch companies to explore partnership opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City.

His efforts notably helped foster practical collaboration between Ho Chi Minh City and Rotterdam in key areas, including climate change, port development and sustainable inland waterway transport.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents a commemorative gift to Mr. Daniel Stork, Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Highlighting Ho Chi Minh City’s emergence as a megacity and a regional hub for economics, industry and logistics following its recent merger, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc stated that this transformation offers significant opportunities for collaboration in sectors where the Netherlands holds strong expertise, including port development, offshore wind energy and climate change adaptation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Chairman aspired that the Dutch government and businesses would invest, transfer technology, share expertise and collaborate in building logistics capacity and managing green port operations.

Additionally, he called for continued investment and support from the Netherlands in constructing and renovating dikes, sluices and retention reservoirs, as well as sharing experience and training personnel in water supply and drainage management.

The Ho Chi Minh City Chairman also expressed hope that regardless of his future roles, Mr. Daniel Stork would continue to serve as a strong bridge connecting the Netherlands and Ho Chi Minh City.

Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City Daniel Stork emphasized that the Netherlands and Vietnam share a longstanding friendship spanning over 50 years. The Netherlands is proud to be the top European investor in Vietnam, the largest European trade partner of Vietnam, and the biggest European export market for Vietnamese businesses.

With this strong foundation of partnership, Mr. Daniel Stork believed that his successor would further advance the cooperation, making it more substantial and impactful.

Mr. Daniel Stork expressed his heartfelt thanks for the kindness and support he received from Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders and people throughout his tenure.

Delegates attending the meeting pose for commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In recognition of his efforts to promote friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the Netherlands and Vietnam, as well as between Dutch provinces and Ho Chi Minh City, on behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presented the Ho Chi Minh City Honorary Badge to Mr. Daniel Stork. Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc presents the Ho Chi Minh City Honorary Badge to Mr. Daniel Stork, Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong