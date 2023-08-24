U23 Vietnam enters final match of AFF U23 Championship 2023

The U23 Vietnam football team emerged victorious against U23 Malaysia with an impressive 4-1 scoreline during the semi-finals of the AFF U23 Championship 2023.

This remarkable victory secured them a direct entry into the final match, amplifying their pride. Notably, this marks the second consecutive year that the U23 Vietnam football team has showcased exceptional performance, solidifying their position in the grand finale of the regional arena.

In the encounter with U23 Malaysia, Coach Hoang Anh Tuan fielded the most formidable lineup for the Vietnamese U23 team. The U23 Malaysia approached the match by pushing their lineup forward to play a pressing game and showing no hesitation in engaging in physical challenges.

After facing difficulties in the first minutes of the match, Khuat Van Khang and his fellow teammates managed to find their footing and executed successive waves of attacks.

In the 8th-minute opening attacking sequence, the Vietnamese U23 team got their first goal from Dinh Xuan Tien with the assistance of Nguyen Minh Quang.

In collaboration with Dinh Xuan Tien, the second goal was scored by Nguyen Duc Viet in the 33rd minute.

Before the end of the first half of the match, Xuan Tien made a double.

Holding a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime, the U23 Vietnam players displayed hints of complacency as the second half commenced. This complacency became evident in the 48th minute when Alif Anuar calmly headed in a goal, narrowing the score to 1-3 in favor of U23 Malaysia. This unexpected setback prompted Coach Hoang Anh Tuan to reinvigorate the team, making adjustments both in personnel and tactics. In the 52nd minute, substitute forward Bui Vi Hao successfully found the back of the net; however, the goal was nullified due to an offside offense.

As the match entered its final phase, both teams locked horns in an exchange of attacks, with a volley of attempts directed at each other's goalposts. Nonetheless, it was the U23 Vietnam team that managed to convert an opportunity into a goal, solidifying their lead with a 4-1 scoreline as the game concluded. Vi Hao showcased his technical prowess as he skillfully maneuvered before sending in a cross, which Nguyen Hong Phuc adeptly headed into the net to secure the score.

The semi-final match was relatively undemanding, enabling Coach Hoang Anh Tuan's squad to conserve their energy. The opponent for the U23 Vietnam in the ultimate match will be decided following the second semi-final clash between U23 Thailand and U23 Indonesia, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on August 24. Meanwhile, the final of the AFF U23 Championship 2023 is set for 8:00 p.m. on August 26. Should they triumph in the final, Van Khang and his teammates will successfully defend the title they won in the same competition last year.