Typhoon Yagi set to make landfall in evening of September 7

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has raised the emergency response for typhoon No.3, internationally named Yagi, in multiple places.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha presides over an emergency working session with relevant ministries and agencies on responding to typhoon No. 3. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Phuc)

At an emergency meeting for the hurricane preparedness on September 5, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha required precautionary measures in response to warnings regarding the super storm.

Satellite system captures images of the hurricane.

According to meteorological experts, by noon on September 5, typhoon No. 3 has intensified into a super typhoon with wind speeds of up to level 16 and level 17.

Typhoon Yagi is forecast to reach its peak intensity in the evening of September 5 until September 6 before crossing the Leizhou Peninsula and northern Hainan Island (China), entering the Gulf of Tonkin and making landfall over the areas from Quang Ninh to Hai Phong provinces on September 7 in a row.

Director of the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem warned of multiple places under the severe impacts of this typhoon, notably the provinces of Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa.

Additionally, widespread severe waterlogging is forecast in the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province with the possibility of rainfall ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm above.

Representatives from media agencies are following the meeting on responding to typhoon No. 3 in the afternoon of September 5. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Phuc)

As reported by Mr. Pham Duc Luan, Director of Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, there are now 2,231 tourists on the islands. All these people have received warning information regarding the typhoon and are moving to shelters.

The Border Guard Command reported that 51,319 fishing boats with a total of 219,913 employees have been instructed to move to safe shelters before the supper typhoon makes landfall as predicted.

Among these, 1,543 boats with 10,045 fishermen are currently operating in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Starting from 1 p.m. on September 5, Ninh Binh province has banned ships from going out to sea until further notice.

From tomorrow, the provinces and cities of Quang Ninh, Thai Binh, Hai Phong and Nam Dinh will issue a ban on sea activities.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development indicated that the aquaculture areas along the coast from Quang Ninh to Nghe An have had a total area of up to 52,176 hectares with 3.906 cage fish farms. Therefore, there is a high risk of damage when the typhoon makes landfall at levels 13-14, even gusts up to level 17.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong