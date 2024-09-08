Typhoon Yagi downgrades into tropical depression, brings intense rains

Super typhoon Yagi downgraded into a tropical depression yesterday after making landfall in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong provinces, but it continues to bring torrential rains over the eastern part of the northern region.

Typhoon Yagi wreaks havoc in Ha Long City.

According to the latest weather news about typhoon No.3, internationally named Yagi, from the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, at 4 a.m. on September 8, the eyes of this tropical low-pressure system was located at approximately 21.2 degrees north latitude and 104.8 degrees east longitude, over the land in the Northwest region.



The strongest winds near the center of the tropical depression reached level 6 (39-49 kilometers per hour) at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour.

Although typhoon No.3 downgraded into a tropical depression, moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms still roll through the Northeast region and Thanh Hoa Province with average rainfall ranging from 20 mm to 100 mm above. Notably, the mountainous areas have suffered from intense rainfall ranging from 50 mm to 200 mm above.

Supper typhoon Yagi slammed into land and unleashed heavy

Strong winds have caused corrugated iron sheets flying off from an office.

After going deep inland of Quang Ninh and Hai Phong coastal localities with typhoon-force winds of up to level 13 on Saturday afternoon, typhoon No. 3 triggering soaking rains and gale-force winds have battered neighboring provinces of Hai Duong and Hung Yen, notably the capital city of Hanoi and entire Northern localities.

Typhoon Yagi was described by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) reporters at its center off Quang Ninh and Hai Phong as resembling “a giant grisly monster” in a stormy dark sky with black clouds and strong winds that produced supercell thunderstorm.

After landing, typhoon-force winds felled trees along streets in the capital city of Hanoi, causing district-wide power outages.

Typhoon-force winds fell an ancient tree in the capital city of Hanoi.

According to observation form the SGGP reporters, at around 10 a.m. on September 7, the first signs of the storm appeared in Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City with torrential rains and whirlwinds.

Those winds, combined with high accumulated rainfall, caused downed trees, broken tree branches, severe inundation and power outages on numerous roads in Ha Long City, Cam Pha City and Uong Bi City in Quang Ninh Province, as well as in inner city of Hai Phong and Do Son District.

Vehicles were unable to travel under the unfavorable conditions. There were cracking noises heard from metal sheet roofs. Strong winds have caused corrugated iron sheets flying off from houses

During the worst of the super typhoon, people stayed off the roads, excluding functional forces and rescuers.

According to initial reports, wind-driven rains wreaked havoc in districts of Hai Ha, island communes of Van Don District and Ha Long City during the landfall of typhoon Yagi, toppling trees and damaging houses, schools, office buildings and power lines.

In Hai Phong City, due to fallen trees on the streets, causing danger to the power grid and people, Hai Phong City proactively cut off the power to the entire city.

Almost all factories and corrugated iron-roofed buildings that were not firmly anchored or covered with sacks were blown away or punctured.

Typhoon Yagi leaves eight dead and 85 injured

According to the latest statistical information on fatalities, injuries and damages caused by tyhoon Yagi, by September 8 morning, at least eight people have died, six are missing, dozens are injured, and numerous ships have sunk.

Previously, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development initially reported that as of 5 p.m. on September 7, typhoon Yagi left four people dead and 85 others injured.

According to the Hanoi City People's Committee, by 9 p.m. on September 7, there have been two deaths and six injuries from fallen trees.

In the provinces of Hai Duong, Nam Dinh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, typhoon No. 3 has also caused significant damage to property and crops and widespread power outages. As for Hai Duong Province, there was one fatality due to a fallen tree.

The functional forces are making every effort to tidy up local streets.



Amid the early warning for heavy rainfall in multiple places following the typhoon, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh dispatched ministries, agencies and localities to focus on responding to flooding and landslides.

Base on the actual situation of the typhoon and flooding in typhoon-affected localities, the chairpersons of People's Committees should recommend residents to stay at home and not go out unnecessarily.

The Minister of Education and Training has instructed the directors of Departments of Education and Training in provinces and cities to suspend schools at all levels to ensure safety until further notice.

On the morning of September 8, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will preside over an online meeting with the affected localities to grasp information on the damage caused by typhoon No. 3 and to give instructions for disaster recovery efforts and support for those affected.

The destructive impacts of hurricane Yagi via photos

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong