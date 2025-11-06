Typhoon No. 13 intensifies to category 15, gusts exceeding category 17

Typhoon No. 13, internationally named Kalmaegi, has strengthened by category 15 (167-183 kilometers per hour) and is moving faster, at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

The Steering Committee for National Civil Defense is urging five provinces and cities in affected zones to respond more quickly and decisively.

This morning, November 6, the Steering Committee for National Civil Defense has issued an official dispatch to the People's Committees of the provinces and cities of Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa and relevant ministries, requesting the implementation of urgent measures to respond to typhoon 13.

The position of the storm’s center at 10 a.m. on November 6, according to data from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep, who is Member of the Steering Committee, signed an official dispatch informing that according to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center, typhoon No.13 is moving faster at 30 kilometers per hour, maintaining strong intensity when making landfall. The western area

The western Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces, formerly the Central Highlands, are experiencing strong winds of level 8 and 9, with gusts up to level 11.

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee requests that ministries, agencies, and People's Committees of provinces and cities strictly implement the directives of the Prime Minister and the Steering Committee.

The western areas of Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces are focusing on directing storm response measures, ensuring safety for residents and infrastructure.

The elderly have been moved to safety ahead of the storm's landfall

Updated at 10 a.m. on November 6 from the National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Center, the center of typhoon No. 13 is located at approximately 13.1 degrees North latitude and 111.6 degrees East longitude, only about 270 kilometers east-southeast of Quy Nhon, Gia Lai Province. Early November 11, the typhoon increased to category 14 with its speed of 30 kilometers per hour. The National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting predicts that in the next three hours, the storm will mainly move westward at a speed of up to 30 kilometers per hour. Due to the storm’s impacts, Ly Son station in Quang Ngai Province has strong winds of category 6, gusting to category 7; Dung Quat station in Quang Ngai sees strong winds of category 6, gusting to category 8; Phu Cat station in Gia Lai Province experiences sustained winds of category 6, gusting to category 10.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong