Eight airports directly affected by typhoon Kalmaegi

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on November 5 reported that eight airports are forecasted to be directly affected by typhoon Kalmaegi.

Many flights are affected on November 6 and 7.

The airports expected to be affected include Da Nang, Phu Bai, Lien Khuong, Chu Lai, Phu Cat, Tuy Hoa, Pleiku, and Buon Ma Thuot. Additionally, Cam Ranh and Dong Hoi airports have been advised to remain on alert in case the storm exhibits unusual developments.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has instructed the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to implement measures to prevent storm- and rain-related damage, minimize losses caused by adverse weather, and swiftly stabilize aviation operations to meet passenger needs.

Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) has been tasked with directing all aviation meteorological service units to enhance the quality of weather information, continuously monitor weather developments, and provide timely and comprehensive observational and forecast data.

At the same time, airlines are urged to closely track the progress of typhoon Kalmaegi and adjust flight schedules or plans as necessary to ensure the safety of aviation operations.

On November 5, airlines announced adjustments to their flight schedules due to the impact of typhoon Kalmaegi. Specifically, Vietnam Airlines will cancel flights between Tan Son Nhat Airport and Phu Cat Airport in Gia Lai Province, including VN1390, VN1391, VN1394, and VN1395 on November 6, and VN1392 and VN1393 on November 7. Flights VN1622 and VN1623 between Noi Bai Airport and Phu Cat Airport on November 6 will have their schedules adjusted to depart before 12 p.m.

On the route between Tan Son Nhat Airport and Chu Lai Airport in Da Nang, flights VN1464, VN1465, VN1468, and VN1469 on November 6 will be operated 12 hours earlier than scheduled. The airline has also postponed the departure times of flights VN1640 and VN1641 on November 7 between Noi Bai Airport and Chu Lai Airport after 10 a.m.

On the route between Noi Bai Airport and Tuy Hoa Airport in Dak Lak Province, flights VN1650 and VN1651 on November 6 will not operate. For the routes connecting Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, and Tuy Hoa airports, flights VN1650, VN1651, VN1660, and VN1661 on November 7 will operate after 12 p.m.

At the same time, Vietnam Airlines will move up the departure times of flights VN1422 and VN1423 on November 6 between Tan Son Nhat Airport and Pleiku Airport before 12 p.m. Flights VN1614 and VN1615 on November 7 between Noi Bai Airport and Pleiku Airport will be postponed to depart after 1 p.m.

Flights VN1414, VN1415, VN1910, and VN1911 on November 6 between Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang, and Buon Ma Thuot Airport in Dak Lak will operate after 11:00 a.m. Additionally, flights VN1602 and VN1603 on November 7 between Noi Bai Airport and Buon Ma Thuot Airport will have their departures delayed until after 1:00 p.m.

Flights VN1548, VN1549, VN1376, and VN1377 on November 6 between Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, and Phu Bai Airport in Hue City will operate until after 12 p.m. Flights VN1366 and VN1367 on November 7 between Tan Son Nhat and Phu Bai Airport will depart after 1:00 p.m.

In addition, Vasco Airlines will cancel flights 0V8024 and 0V8025 between Tan Son Nhat and Lien Khuong Airport in Lam Dong Province on November 6.

These schedule adjustments, implemented to ensure flight safety, have also affected more than 50 additional flights on November 6 and 7.

