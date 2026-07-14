Global Beauty Pageants give Vietnam chance to showcase its image

Vietnam will host a series of major international beauty pageants through 2027, offering a platform to promote its culture, tourism, and ability to stage large-scale global events.

In the second half of 2026 and throughout 2027, Vietnam will host several prestigious international beauty pageants, including Miss World 2026, Miss Cosmo 2026, and Miss Grand International 2027.

Miss Grand International 2023 is held in Vietnam.

The events signal Vietnam's growing appeal as a destination for global cultural and entertainment events while creating opportunities to promote the country's people, landscapes, and cultural identity to international audiences.

Miss World 2026 will take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 in Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong City, and Khanh Hoa Province, with more than 120 contestants from around the world.

In addition to the main competitions, contestants will participate in community activities, cultural programs, and local experiences, helping introduce Vietnam's natural beauty, people, and way of life.

The final night, scheduled to be held in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province, is expected to attract more than 20,000 spectators and will be broadcast live worldwide.

According to Chairwoman Julia Morley of the Miss World Organization, the pageant's primary goal is to leave a positive impression of Vietnam on the international community.

Miss Cosmo 2026 is expected to be held in central provinces and cities in late 2026 and early 2027, bringing together about 90 contestants representing countries and territories worldwide.

The competition will feature a series of cultural, fashion, tourism, and destination promotion events across multiple localities.

In 2027, Vietnam will also host Miss Grand International under a new format that will connect contestants' journeys with the country's prominent heritage sites.

Vietnam previously hosted Miss Grand International in 2017 and 2023, showcasing historic landmarks and iconic architecture in Hanoi, Da Nang, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City to global audiences.

Being selected again to host major international beauty pageants highlights not only Vietnam's ability to organize world-class entertainment events but also its growing capacity to stage large-scale international gatherings. The events are expected to support the development of the country's event industry, an important component of its cultural industries, while reinforcing Vietnam's image as a safe, welcoming, dynamic, and culturally rich destination.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan