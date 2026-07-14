Vietnamese reality shows shift focus to long-term content ecosystems

Vietnam's reality TV market is increasingly competing through long-term content ecosystems and fan communities rather than standalone programs, as producers seek to extend the commercial life of their shows.

In the first half of 2026, Vietnam's gameshow and reality television market remained vibrant with a wide range of music, talent, lifestyle, and entertainment programs. Competition has increasingly shifted toward building multi-platform content ecosystems, sustaining long-term audience engagement, and cultivating large fan communities.

A long-term strategy

Guests on the reality TV show Thuan vo thuan chong (Harmonious marriage). Photo: Jet Studio

The first episode of the music reality show Tinh Ha say Hi recently premiered, becoming the latest addition to DatVietVAC's "Say Hi Universe" following the success of Anh trai say Hi ( Brother say Hi) , Em Xinh say Hi (Pretty girl say Hi), and Say Hi ruc ro. Produced by a team of Vietnamese and international professionals, the program aims to promote Vietnamese music and culture globally.

Alongside those productions, several high-profile programs have aired or are scheduled to premiere this summer, including Anh trai va Cai duoi nho (The brother and the little tail), Say Hi ruc ro, Running Man Vietnam mua 4 (Running Man Vietnam Season 4), Ca si mat na 2026 (The masked singer Vietnam 2026), contributing to a busy entertainment season.

While some producers compete with blockbuster productions, others have adopted a gradual, long-term strategy.

MCV Group has continued producing programs closely associated with its brand, including Vo chong son (Newlywed couple), Me chong nang dau (Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law), Ban muon hen ho (You want to date), and Tham tu hon nhan (Marriage detective).

Jet Studio has focused on retaining loyal audiences through locally developed entertainment formats and nostalgic programming, including Nguoi ke chuyen tinh (Love storyteller), Hay nghe toi hat (Listen to me sing), Thuan vo thuan chong (Harmonious marriage), Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai (My brother overcomes a thousand obstacles 2026) and Ky niem thanh xuan (Memories of Youth).The company also produces informational programs such as Loi canh bao (A warning), and Cau Chuyen Cuoc Song (Life story).

At the same time, Jet Studio has expanded its content ecosystem across YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

"We are not trying to lead every trend. Instead, we focus on producing programs based on the real needs of television audiences while controlling costs through smart management so our programs can remain sustainable over the long term," a Jet Studio representative said.

Audience pressure

One of the most significant changes in Vietnam's gameshow industry is the shift from producing standalone television programs to building long-term entertainment brands supported by diverse content ecosystems and large fan communities.

According to DatVietVAC, Tinh Ha Say Hi marks the next stage in developing the "Say Hi Universe," reflecting efforts to build a diversified entertainment ecosystem capable of long-term growth.

Unlike traditional television models, entertainment brands are increasingly expanding beyond TV broadcasts into concerts, fan communities, documentary films, interactive activities, advertising campaigns, and commercial merchandise. Anh trai say Hi, Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai, and Running Man Vietnam are among the leading examples.

Notably, Running Man Vietnam 2025 became the country's first reality television program to receive a theatrical release, earning nearly VND40 billion (US$1.5 million) and attracting more than 250,000 moviegoers. Ahead of the new season's premiere later this month, the franchise has also released the feature film Running Man Vietnam 2026 – Chua Te Thoi Gian.

However, expanding entertainment ecosystems also brings new challenges, particularly growing pressure from audiences.

Fan communities not only amplify media attention but also help extend a program's lifespan through online engagement, concerts, promotional campaigns, and related merchandise.

At the same time, producers face unprecedented pressure as audiences increasingly influence a show's success or failure, sometimes outweighing the importance of content quality or celebrity lineups. When audiences strongly support a particular celebrity, producers often face expectations that the performer must be included in the program.

Recently, after controversy surrounding Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai, the organizers quickly issued a public apology to help ease criticism.

According to producers, as competition intensifies, building and maintaining fan communities and preserving audience trust have become critical to both the longevity and commercial value of television programs. Managing audience communities has also become an essential part of gameshow production, especially as viewers have more entertainment choices and competition increasingly extends beyond traditional television broadcasting.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan