Vietnamese films to compete at 2025 Busan International Film Festival

Vietnam will be represented at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival with four films produced or co-produced across various categories, alongside one project participating in the Asian Project Market.

A scene in the film, “Khe Uoc Ban dau” (Bride of the Covenant), directed by Le Van Kiet

Among them, “Quan Ky Nam” (Ky Nam Inn), directed by Leon Le, will be screened in the “A Window on Asian Cinema” section. Meanwhile, “Khe Uoc Ban dau” (Bride of the Covenant), directed by Le Van Kiet, marks a historic milestone as the first Vietnamese film selected for the “Midnight Passion” category, which showcases films characterized by intense pacing, high drama, and a strong visual and emotional impact.

Additionally, two Vietnamese co-production projects will participate in the festival. “Dong song niu giu doi ban tay ay” (The River That Holds Our Hands), directed by Tran Kien Hang and co-produced by Vietnam, Hong Kong (China), and South Korea, will be featured in the “A Window on Asian Cinema” section. The documentary “Toc, giay va nuoc…” (Hair, Paper, and Water...), directed by Truong Minh Quy and Nicolas Graux, will participate in the “Wide Angle Documentary Showcase,” a category dedicated to outstanding short films and documentaries. Previously, Vietnam’s “Bo sua bay” (Flying Dairy Cow) was also selected as one of 30 projects to participate in the Asian Project Market (APM).

The 2025 Busan International Film Festival will take place from September 17 to 26, featuring a total of 328 films, including 241 officially selected works from 64 countries. The movie, “No Other Choice,” directed by Park Chan-wook, will open the festival. Meanwhile, the closing film will be the winner of the newly introduced Busan Award, a category making its debut at this year’s event.

By Hai Duy—Translated by Kim Khanh