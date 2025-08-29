Culture/art

Vietnamese films to compete at 2025 Busan International Film Festival

SGGP

Vietnam will be represented at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival with four films produced or co-produced across various categories, alongside one project participating in the Asian Project Market.

khe-uoc-ban-dau-1-4951-7371.jpg
A scene in the film, “Khe Uoc Ban dau” (Bride of the Covenant), directed by Le Van Kiet

Among them, “Quan Ky Nam” (Ky Nam Inn), directed by Leon Le, will be screened in the “A Window on Asian Cinema” section. Meanwhile, “Khe Uoc Ban dau” (Bride of the Covenant), directed by Le Van Kiet, marks a historic milestone as the first Vietnamese film selected for the “Midnight Passion” category, which showcases films characterized by intense pacing, high drama, and a strong visual and emotional impact.

Additionally, two Vietnamese co-production projects will participate in the festival. “Dong song niu giu doi ban tay ay” (The River That Holds Our Hands), directed by Tran Kien Hang and co-produced by Vietnam, Hong Kong (China), and South Korea, will be featured in the “A Window on Asian Cinema” section. The documentary “Toc, giay va nuoc…” (Hair, Paper, and Water...), directed by Truong Minh Quy and Nicolas Graux, will participate in the “Wide Angle Documentary Showcase,” a category dedicated to outstanding short films and documentaries. Previously, Vietnam’s “Bo sua bay” (Flying Dairy Cow) was also selected as one of 30 projects to participate in the Asian Project Market (APM).

The 2025 Busan International Film Festival will take place from September 17 to 26, featuring a total of 328 films, including 241 officially selected works from 64 countries. The movie, “No Other Choice,” directed by Park Chan-wook, will open the festival. Meanwhile, the closing film will be the winner of the newly introduced Busan Award, a category making its debut at this year’s event.

By Hai Duy—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

2025 Busan International Film Festival Vietnamese films “Quan Ky Nam” (Ky Nam Inn) “Khe Uoc Ban dau” (Bride of the Covenant) “Dong song niu giu doi ban tay ay” (The River That Holds Our Hands)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn