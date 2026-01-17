4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival to take place over seven days

The 4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF) will take place over seven days, from June 28 to July 4, in Da Nang City.

Delegates press button to launch the Fourth Da Nang Asian Film Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s festival, themed “DANAFF—A Bridge from Asia to the World,” will reflect its ambition to connect Vietnamese cinema with the region and the global film community.

The 4th Da Nang Asian Film Festival is positioned not only as an artistic film festival but also as a platform for promoting the film industry, bringing together activities focused on promotion, training, production, networking, and professional dialogue. The programs are designed to foster substantive, long-term cooperation, contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnamese cinema in an increasingly integrated global context.

Speaking at the announcement of the organizational plan for the fourth Da Nang Asian Film Festival held on January 16 in Hanoi, Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA), underscored DANAFF’s role in creating a professional exchange platform, where Vietnamese filmmakers can access emerging trends, technologies, and advanced cinema development models from the region and around the world.

The fourth Da Nang Asian Film Festival is expected to bring together around 900 delegates, artists, and film professionals, including more than 200 international guests. The festival’s core remains its two main competitive sections, including Asian Films and Vietnamese Films, alongside a wide-ranging slate of non-competitive programs. Highlights include a film series marking 40 years of the Doi Moi (renewal), a Spotlight on American Cinema, an Asian Cinema Panorama, and showcases of contemporary Vietnamese filmmaking.

The festival is expected to host a series of seminars on “The US Film Industry,” “Digital and Artificial Intelligence Technologies and the Protection of Intellectual Property in Cinema,” and “Vietnamese Cinema: 40 Years of Doi Moi.”

In addition, initiatives such as DANAFF Talents, the film project market, advanced masterclasses with international experts, and industry networking activities are envisioned as an incubator for emerging filmmakers. The program will also include outdoor screenings and artist-audience exchanges.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh