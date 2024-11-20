Two Swiss friends conclude five-day visit to Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard successfully concluded their five-day visit to Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of November 19.

Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard, two of the three Swiss friends who flew the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam on top of Notre Dame Cathedral Paris, France, concluded their five-day visit to Ho Chi Minh City last night.

On behalf of the city's leaders and people, Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son sent his thankfulness to the two Swiss friends for their meaningful visit towards preparedness for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Southern Vietnam and the reunification of the country (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Pham Hong Son extended his best wishes for good health to Mr. Olivier Parriaux, Mr. Bernard Bachelard and Mr. Noé Graff, who was absent from this visit to Ho Chi Minh City; and hoped to meet the Swiss friends again soon.

During their stay in Ho Chi Minh City from November 15 to November 19, Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard visited the Ben Duoc Martyr Memorial Temple, Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site; presented 30 gifts each worth VND1 million (US$39.4) to policy beneficiary families there.

Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard meet children at the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The two Swiss citizens also visited and gave gifts to children at the Vocational Education Center for the Disabled and Orphans in Ho Chi Minh City, Hoa Binh (Peace) Village inside Tu Du Obstetric and Gynecological Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City; met with city leaders, the youth and the press in Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, they visited the War Remnants Museum and enjoyed the AO show art program at Saigon Opera House.

By Thien Thanh, Thuy Quyen, Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong