Two Swiss friends meet press in Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard, two of the three Swiss citizens who flew the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam atop the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in 1969, yesterday met the press in Ho Chi Minh City.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office Truong Vinh Tung; Professor-Doctor Trinh Quang Phu, Director of the Oriental Development Research Institute; Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Hoi and French-Vietnamese environmental activist Tran To Nga.

Mr. Olivier Parriaux (right) and Mr. Bernard Bachelard at the meeting with the press in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the meeting with the press, the two Swiss citizens described in detail their courageous action on January 18 and 19, 1969, as supporting the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam.

Mr. Olivier Parriaux shares the flag-planting story. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Mr. Olivier Parriaux said that the act of raising the flag of the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam to the top the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris stemmed from political conscience in the context of the anti-colonial movement outbreaks in many countries worldwide at that time.

Mr. Bernard Bachelard at the meeting with the press. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

During the meeting with the two Swiss friends, reporters of press agencies asked many questions revolving around the heroic actions of Mr. Olivier Parriaux, Mr. Bernard Bachelard and their friend Noé Graff, who was absent from this visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

The two Swiss friends and French-Vietnamese environmental activist Tran To Nga at the meeting with the press in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Last night, Mr. Olivier Parriaux and Mr. Bernard Bachelard watched the Traditional Vietnam Dance show - AO show at the Saigon Opera House as scheduled.

By Thien Thanh, Thuy Quyen, Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong