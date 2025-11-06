Two projects in Can Gio prioritized for application of special mechanisms

Two projects in Can Gio, Ho Chi Minh City, are among six works prioritized for the application of special mechanisms.

Can Gio Coastal Tourism Urban Area Project in Can Gio Commune

On November 5, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh signed Decision No. 2495/QD-UBND approving the list of projects and works prioritized for the application of special mechanisms and policies under Government Resolution No. 66.4/2025/NQ-CP.

Specifically, the projects include the Can Gio Coastal Tourism Urban Area Project in Can Gio Commune; the International University Urban Area Project in Xuan Thoi Son Commune; the urban railway project connecting central Ho Chi Minh City to Can Gio; the 3 Thang 2 Street Urban Area Project covering 96 hectares in Rach Dua Ward; the technical infrastructure and geological improvement project for the Cu Lao Ben Dinh Urban Area covering 110 hectares in Vung Tau and Tam Thang wards; and the Con Dao Airport project, classified as a 4E airport with a scale of 510 hectares, in Con Dao Special Zone.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate with relevant agencies, units, and project investors to review and compile the demand for Group III and Group IV minerals and to report and propose to the HCMC Chairman for consideration and decision on the application of special mechanisms and policies. In addition, the department is tasked with proposing the delineation of mining areas without auction of mineral exploitation rights in accordance with the criteria set out in Resolution 66.4/2025/NQ-CP.

Authorities of communes, wards, and special zones are required to closely coordinate and facilitate investors and contractors in locating and exploiting eligible material mines, ensuring the progress of public investment projects. They are also tasked with properly implementing compensation, site clearance, land recovery, and allocation in accordance with regulations.

Functional departments and agencies are responsible for strengthening inspection and supervision, strictly handling illegal mineral exploitation and transportation, preventing the trading of invoices and the legalization of materials with unclear origins, and ensuring security and order in mining areas and along material transport routes.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh