Ho Chi Minh City honors 155 Green Enterprises in 2025

A total of 155 enterprises, including 77 in manufacturing and 78 in trade, services, and real estate, were honored for their efforts and achievements in implementing green transformation, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, who is Head of the Organizing Committee, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On December 22, under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) jointly organized the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprise Award Ceremony.

The event was attended by Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan; Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vo Tan Thanh; Chairman of HUBA Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, who is Head of the Organizing Committee; Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van, serving as co-head of the Organizing Committee; leaders of various departments and agencies; and representatives of enterprises awarded the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprise title.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Chairman of HUBA Nguyen Ngoc Hoa emphasized that the 155 enterprises honored this year reflect the deepening green transformation across Ho Chi Minh City. In the manufacturing sector characterized by high energy consumption and emissions, companies have shifted from end-of-pipe environmental management to clean, circular production models across their operations, implementing energy-saving measures, using biomass fuels and solar power, and adopting technological innovations. In the services, trade, retail, and real estate sectors, green operational models, environmental transparency, single-use plastic reduction, and energy-efficient buildings are spreading rapidly, creating a sustainable experience for the community while enhancing brand value.

He affirmed that green transformation can fully go hand in hand with business efficiency while calling on the business community to continue pioneering in technology, management, and energy innovation to help Ho Chi Minh City achieve sustainable growth.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In his remarks at the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha emphasized that the Green Enterprise title not only serves as a form of recognition but has also become an important tool for promoting the shift toward a green and sustainable growth model, in line with the National Green Growth Strategy for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

According to Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, as Ho Chi Minh City finalizes its green development framework through 2030 with a vision to 2050, focusing on pillars such as green resources, green infrastructure, green behavior, and identifying pioneering sectors, the role of the business community is especially crucial. The Green Enterprise Award has helped encourage companies to strictly comply with environmental regulations, invest in clean technologies, improve production processes, develop eco-friendly products, and simultaneously enhance competitiveness and international integration.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders praised the efforts of businesses in recent years, particularly their proactive participation in the transition from traditional to renewable energy and the development of green finance, eco-friendly products, and a circular economy.

The Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee urged the honored enterprises to continue sharing their experiences and guiding small and medium-sized enterprises and innovative startups to join the city’s journey toward green and smart production.

He also emphasized that HUBA, together with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, organizing the selection and recognition of Green Enterprises within the framework of the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, is a highly meaningful activity, contributing to a foundation for Ho Chi Minh City’s rapid, sustainable development and a greener future for generations to come.

Green enterprises showcased and introduced their products on the sidelines of the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Green Enterprise Award was initiated by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in 2006, at a time when the city faced significant environmental pollution pressures and an urgent need to green its production processes. Initially, the program was a media-driven social initiative aimed at raising corporate awareness of environmental responsibility.

Over nearly two decades, the Green Enterprise Award has been continuously refined to align with integration and sustainable development goals. Since 2023, the program has been elevated under the leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, in coordination with regulatory agencies, business associations, and media organizations. During 2023–2024, nearly 200 enterprises were honored, helping shift mindsets and position “green” as a competitive advantage.

The year 2025 marks a turning point, with the selection scale expanded to a maximum of 300 enterprises and the recognition cycle extended to three years, underscoring that green transformation is a long-term strategy closely linked to governance and sustainable development.

By Ai Van, Mai Hoa—Translated by Kim Khanh