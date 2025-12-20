Nearly 400 units participate in OCOP Products Week in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade launched OCOP (One Commune One Product) Products and Regional Specialties Week on December 19.

The event took place in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, attracting nearly 400 businesses, cooperatives, production–business establishments and distribution systems, including e-commerce platforms, from 24 provinces and cities nationwide.

OCOP booths participate in the OCOP Product Week. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Approximately 3,000 types of products were showcased and introduced, including nearly 2,000 OCOP products rated three to five stars, as well as numerous high-tech agricultural products, clean food, processed food, export-potential products, and items featured in market promotion programs.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and delegates perform the opening ritual of the OCOP Products Week. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Alongside the exhibition activities, the event focuses on direct supply–demand connections between businesses and cooperatives, as well as supermarket chains, wholesale markets, distributors, and exporters. Through these interactions, participants also exchange information on quality standards, traceability, packaging, labeling and the ability to ensure a stable supply.

Notably, the event includes livestream sales and digital commerce training, enabling businesses and cooperatives to adopt new models and expand sales channels alongside traditional markets.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade also organized a conference on connecting sustainable supply chains for Vietnamese goods, reviewing one year of implementation of the “Green Tick Responsibility” program. As of November 7, 2025, a total of 481 suppliers had registered, with 3,925 products certified.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong