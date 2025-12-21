Program supporting clean agricultural products in HCMC launched

Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, in collaboration with the Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), launched the program “Supporting Clean Agricultural Products in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2030 Period" on December 20.

Consumers purchase clean vegetables at Co.opmart Quang Trung in Thong Tay Hoi Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and President of the municipal Farmers’ Association, stated that the program will be implemented through various coordinated activities. The main focus is on developing models for the safe and clean production and trading of agricultural products, as well as linking supply points across the city to establish a safe agricultural product supply chain aligned with urban consumer demand.

In addition, the program will organize propaganda activities, training sessions, and workshops on food safety; support access to quality standards such as VietGAP, organic, and OCOP products; and promote trade, marketing, and introduction of key and potential agricultural products from Ho Chi Minh City. Through these activities, the program aims to create a direct link between farmers, cooperatives, and consumer groups, helping to increase the value of agricultural products and enhance market transparency.

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association signs a memorandum of understanding with Saigon Co.op. (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association leaders tour agricultural product stalls at Co.opmart Quang Trung. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launch ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association signed a memorandum of understanding with Saigon Co.op and inaugurated a safe agricultural product supply point at Co.opmart Quang Trung. In the coming period, Saigon Co-op plans to expand such supply points across the city.

On the same day, the People’s Committee of An Nhon Tay Commune in Ho Chi Minh City organized the opening of stalls featuring exemplary agricultural products meeting OCOP, VietGAP, and organic standards at An Nhon Tay Market and Lot No. 6 Market. The initiative aims to introduce and promote safe, traceable agricultural products to consumers while creating a modern, orderly marketplace for local traders and residents.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh