E-commerce trade expected to reach US$4.45 billion in 2025

Vietnam’s cross-border e-commerce is forecast to expand sharply in 2025, with total trade turnover estimated at US$4.45 billion marking a milestone year for the country’s digital export ambitions.

Lai Viet Anh, Deputy Director of the E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, delivers the opening remarks at the forum.

The Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), in collaboration with the E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, held the 2025 Cross-Border E-commerce Forum on December 18 in Hanoi.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s e-commerce sector is projected to grow by over 25 percent in 2025, reaching a market size of around US$31 billion and accounting for nearly 10 percent of total retail sales of goods and consumer services. Vietnam remains among the world’s top 10 fastest-growing e-commerce markets and ranks third in ASEAN, following Indonesia and Thailand, in market scale.

The 2026–2030 period is expected to be a decisive phase for Vietnam to achieve its goal of becoming a regional e-commerce export hub, requiring a comprehensive strategy in digital infrastructure, policy frameworks, and human resources.

According to the export–import report, e-commerce exports in 2025 are estimated to increase by about 78 percent, reaching nearly US$2 billion, bringing the total cross-border e-commerce trade turnover to approximately US$4.45 billion.

Speaking at the forum, Bui Trung Kien, Vice Chairman of VECOM, noted that 2025 would be a pivotal year for online exports. With timely and appropriate policy support, cross-border e-commerce could make an increasingly significant contribution to Vietnam’s digital economy.

The December 18 forum focused on policy discussions and practical solutions to support Vietnamese businesses in expanding their digital operations and orienting online export strategies for the coming years.

