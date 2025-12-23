EU holds off on provisional anti-dumping duties for Vietnam’s PET products

The European Commission has decided not to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Vietnamese PET plastics, though the investigation remains ongoing.

EU holds off on imposing provisional anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s PET plastic products

This afternoon, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that the European Commission (EC) has decided not to impose provisional anti-dumping duties on certain polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic products originating from Vietnam, which are currently under investigation.

According to the EC, this decision was made during the preliminary phase of the anti-dumping investigation concerning PET products (HS code 39076100). Relevant parties may submit feedback and comments until January 22, 2026.

Earlier, on May 22, 2025, the EC initiated an anti-dumping investigation into certain PET products imported from Vietnam into the EU. However, the Ministry of Industry and Trade clarified that the EC’s decision not to apply provisional measures does not signify the termination of the investigation. The case remains ongoing, with a final determination expected in July 2026.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has called on the Vietnam Plastics Association and relevant enterprises to continue full cooperation with the EC by proactively providing information and data during the remaining stages of the investigation.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan