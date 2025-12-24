OCOP, agricultural trade promotion event in HCMC showcases regional specialties

The OCOP (One Commune One Product) and agricultural trade promotion event series in Ho Chi Minh City will take place from December 26 to December 31, featuring nearly 200 exhibition booths from regions across the country.

The event series features daily vibrant activities, including lion and dragon dances at the opening ceremony, ao dai fashion shows, culinary showcases, folk games, Lunar New Year calligraphy experiences and flash sale–livestream programs connecting producers with consumers.

As of December 23, the Southern Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held a press conference to announce the organization of a regular OCOP (One Commune One Product) and agricultural trade promotion event series in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates see products showcased at the event.

Accordingly, the event will take place from December 26 to December 31 at 12 Phung Khac Khoan Street, Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, featuring nearly 200 exhibition booths from regions across the country.

Specifically, from December 26 to December 28, the event titled “OCOP Regional Specialties and Cuisine” will focus on specialty products and food, with thematic seminars, creative cooking demonstrations, and music programs.

From December 29 to December 31, a program highlights the festive atmosphere of the Lunar New Year with cultural experience activities such as calligraphy writing, banh chung (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake) wrapping, folk games and discussion sessions on tea and coffee.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore fresh, high-quality OCOP-certified agricultural products at the upcoming event series.

The event series will conclude with a closing ceremony and the presentation of trade promotion awards on December 31.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Chief of the Southern Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Le Viet Binh, affirmed that Vietnam possesses great potential in agriculture and fisheries, regional specialties, traditional craft villages and cultural identity. This potential is reflected in high-quality, safe OCOP products that meet both domestic and international consumer demand.

Mr. Le Viet Binh, Deputy Chief of the Southern Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, speaks at the press conference.

He expressed his hope that OCOP stakeholders would seek new partners, expand markets, and move toward sustainable development, with a strategy focused on superior quality, unique characteristics, multi-value products, environmental friendliness, the application of processing technologies, and the use of local cultural elements to build strong brands.

